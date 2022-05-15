Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

‘Doctor Strange’ slips but stays atop N.America box office

Published

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which held the top box office spot for a second straight week
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which held the top box office spot for a second straight week - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which held the top box office spot for a second straight week - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR

Marvel and Disney’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” saw a sharp dropoff this weekend from its blockbuster opening, but still reported $61 million in estimated ticket sales to top North America’s box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The superhero sequel, again starring Benedict Cumberbatch, had opened last weekend to a year’s best $187 million. It has now earned $292 million domestically and an additional $396 million abroad for a global total of $688 million.

Far behind in second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Universal’s animated action-comedy “The Bad Guys.” The DreamWorks Animation production, with a voice cast led by Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos, took in $6.9 million.

In third for the second straight weekend was Paramount’s family-friendly “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” at $4.6 million.

“Firestarter,” a new release from Universal based on the Stephen King horror-thriller, took in $3.8 million, a disappointing opening for a major-studio thriller.

It stars Zac Efron (the onetime “High School Musical” heartthrob) and Sydney Lemmon (of “Fear the Walking Dead” fame) as parents who have been trying to hide daughter Ryan Kiera Armstrong from a shadowy federal agency that wants to use her, um, matchless ability to start fires using only her mind.

The film has received a dismal 12 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website, in sharp contrast to the fifth-place film, A24’s sci-fi yarn “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which scored 96 percent on the site and earned $3.3 million in its eighth weekend out.

Michelle Yeoh stars in “Everything” as a beleaguered laundromat owner who must resolve some messy family issues while doing existential battle in a bizarre and chaotic multiverse. 

Rounding out the top 10 were: 

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($2.4 million)

“The Lost City” ($1.7 million)

“The Northman” ($1.7 million)

“Family Camp” ($1.4 million)

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($1.1 million)

In this article:boxoffice, Canada, Entertainment, Film, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s east but Eurovision win lifts spirits

Ukrainians were offered a boost of optimism as a rap lullaby combining folk and modern hip-hop rhythms won the Eurovision song contest.

3 hours ago

World

Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

Nearly three months of war have transformed this coal mining city of 100,000 mostly Russian speakers into a wasteland.

12 hours ago
Police at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, where authorities said a gunman killed 10 people on May 14, 2022 Police at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, where authorities said a gunman killed 10 people on May 14, 2022

World

Ten killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo store

A heavily armed 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people dead on Saturday at a Buffalo, NY, grocery store in a "racially motivated" attack.

19 hours ago
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19 pandemic Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19 pandemic

World

Australia PM makes final push for re-election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19...

13 hours ago