Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Do I need it? ‘Underconsumption core’ trends on TikTok

AFP

Published

Underconsumption core trend on TikTok
Underconsumption core trend on TikTok - Copyright AFP Natalie WADE
Underconsumption core trend on TikTok - Copyright AFP Natalie WADE
Natalie WADE, Manon JACOB

Exhausted from a rising cost of living in the United States and non-stop ads, some young adults on TikTok are pushing back.

“When every moment of your life feels like you’re being sold something and the price of said item keeps going up, people will burn out on spending money,” Kara Perez, an influencer and financial educator, told AFP.

Social media has long had room only for picture-perfect homes, lavish closets and an abundance of beauty products. But a new trend is sweeping the other way — urging repurposing, more frugal lifestyles and prioritizing quality over quantity.

Known as “underconsumption core,” it spotlights living sustainably and using what you have, a reversal of the excess and wealth that dominates ad-heavy Instagram and TikTok.

“When you get 300 videos on TikTok about people who have 30 Stanley cups, you want to have as many as you can afford. People want to fit in,” said Perez, who repurposes jars as cups.

– Consumer fatigue –

A video with over 100,000 views from TikTok user loveofearthco critiqued the tendency toward overconsumption often amplified and encouraged on social media: “I spent money I didn’t have on things I didn’t need.”

Another account, nevadahuvenaars, shared what “normal” consumption looks like: used furniture, a modest closet, decor upcycled from glass bottles, meal prep and a downsized skincare collection.

Despite financial hardships felt particularly by Gen Z and millennials, the US economy is thriving, with record corporate profits and high prices on shelves.

In a way, “that feels almost ‘gaslighty’ to consumers” amid a period of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, culture and consumer marketing analyst Tariro Makoni told AFP. 

She argued that Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) plans commonly adopted by many young adults’ budgets exacerbate consumption and represent a distortion in access to wealth.

But years of inflation have forced many to the conclusion that they cannot keep up with the spending habits of those on their social media feeds.

A Google Trends analysis shows US searches for “underconsumption” hit a high point this summer, surfacing alongside queries about “overproduction” and the “Great Depression.”

Many young adults have developed a “compulsive behavior to spend down to their last pound on a fashion item,” said UK-based influencer Andrea Cheong who recently shared an “underconsumption core” style video of her mending old clothes.

It is an addiction tied to a pressure “to articulate who we are through possessions,” Cheong noted.

In contrast, “underconsumption core” breaks from traditional core trends promoted by influencers, who often sell an ever changing purchasing blueprint embodying the latest trend and aesthetic, according to Cheong. She and Makoni agreed that the shift also reflects increased calls for authenticity from content creators.

Now, “conserving is cool” said Makoni — “we saw very similar patterns after 2008” during the financial crisis.

Over half of Gen Z adults — age 18 to 27 — polled in a 2024 survey by Bank of America stated the high cost of living as a top barrier to their financial success, adding that many do not make enough money to live the life they want.

– Sustainability concerns –

“The social media trend of ‘underconsumption’ is another way for Gen Z to make the most of their money and be environmentally friendly at the same time,” said Ashley Ross, head of consumer client experience and governance at Bank of America.

While younger generations worry about making sustainable choices, a lack of financial autonomy drives their decisions.

“Let’s be honest, no one’s gonna change their GDP for sustainability. We don’t live in that world … The motivation for people to do these things has always been to save money,” said Cheong.

But she told AFP “underconsumption” trends ultimately provide the most accessible approach to sustainability for those who seek it. The message is simple: “Buy less, buy better.”

Low consumption brick-and-mortar initiatives cast a wider net of profiles and generations.

Anjali Zielinski, 42, joined a “Mending 101” workshop in Georgetown, DC in the hopes of acquiring new skills. She brought her daughter, Mina, seven, along with her.

In addition to providing an outlet to her daughter’s creativity, she hopes the craft will teach her the “value of our possessions and the work that goes into them.”

In this article:Economy, Internet, Sustainability, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Moscow's defence ministry said Ukraine launched the attack with up to 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armoured combat vehicles Moscow's defence ministry said Ukraine launched the attack with up to 300 troops, 11 tanks and more than 20 armoured combat vehicles

World

Op-Ed: Ukraine’s excellent Kursk move has Russia baffled, with good reason

t’s time to move on from this insanity.

24 hours ago
Two police officers could be seen examining the design and taking pictures of it on Sunday Two police officers could be seen examining the design and taking pictures of it on Sunday

World

Banksy unveils seventh animal-themed work in a week in UK capital

The series created by the elusive street artist has sparked a frenzy of media interest and questions over its meaning.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

You’re using Google Maps wrong: How to make the product more effective

Depending on your settings, Google Maps can also track your movements wherever you go.

3 hours ago
Participants jogged past the Louvre Participants jogged past the Louvre

Sports

Sweat and silly hats at Paris ‘marathon for all’

The "marathon for all", which started on Saturday night and for some ended very early the next morning.

2 hours ago