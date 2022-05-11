Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Disney profit slips but streaming TV subscribers jump

Disney on Wednesday said its profit slipped in the recently ended quarter but its television streaming service and parks were booming.

Published

Disney had faced criticism over its silence on the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Florida
Disney had faced criticism over its silence on the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Florida - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET
Disney had faced criticism over its silence on the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Florida - Copyright AFP/File DENIS CHARLET

Disney on Wednesday said its profit slipped in the recently ended quarter but its television streaming service and parks were booming.

The entertainment giant reported net income of $470 million, just over half of the $912 million profit it made in the same period a year earlier.

Park attendance that had fallen due to the pandemic, however, rebounded and the Disney+ television streaming service gained 7.9 million subscribers to top 205 million total, the company said.

“Our strong results in the second quarter, including fantastic performance at our domestic parks and continued growth of our streaming services once again proved that we are in a league of our own,” said Walt Disney Company chief executive Bob Chapek.

Disney+ gained more subscribers than analysts had expected, in stark contrast to a dive in subscriber numbers reported by rival Netflix in the first quarter of this year.

A drop of just 200,000 users — less than 0.1 percent of the total Netflix customer base — caused shares in the Silicon Valley firm to plunge and prompted a shareholder to file a lawsuit accusing the streaming television titan of not making it clear that subscriber numbers were in peril.

Competition in the streaming television market has intensified, particularly from Disney+, with the cost of producing coveted original shows climbing as well.

Disney said that as its streaming television service continues to grow strongly, its resorts and parks are generally operating without any of the significant Covid-19 related restrictions on capacity that were in place last year.

The pandemic does continue to vex film and television show production, Disney said, but it has been able to release films in theaters so far this year.

“Our slate for the remainder of this year is incredibly strong,” Chapek told analysts while discussing the company’s line-up of shows for streaming and theaters.

Disney shares were up more than three percent in after-market trade that followed release of the earnings figures.

In this article:disney, Earnings, Internet, television, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea

World

Op-Ed: Escalation, ‘long war’, etc. but is Putin ready to pull the plug for health reasons?

After all; if there’s no out, there’s no end.  

17 hours ago
The Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion The Zaporizhstal factory shows how these Stalin-era sites are designed to defy Russia's invasion

World

‘A chance to survive’: Ukraine’s fortress steel mills

Food and water stockpiles, generators, toilets, stacks of mattresses and even wood-burning stoves in bunkers deep underground.

23 hours ago
Robot tractors may be heading to a farm near you Robot tractors may be heading to a farm near you

Tech & Science

Agricultural equipment manufacturer hit by ransomware attack

May-July is also peak harvesting season, making agricultural organizations like AGCO an appealing target.

16 hours ago
The giant Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast array of species large and small The giant Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast array of species large and small

World

It was this big! Cambodian fishermen hook giant endangered stingray

The giant Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast array of species large and small - Copyright AFP TANG CHHIN SothyCambodian fishermen on...

14 hours ago