Discover the future of customer support with the AI World Series Champion

CoSupport AI, a company with patented AI technology for customer support (US11823031B1), was honored with an AI World Series Award 2024. CoSupport AI was acknowledged as a leader in AI implementation for text generation after an international board of judges thoroughly estimated the company’s achievements in the Generative AI field.

Award selection process

The AI World Series competition attracted over 100 participants from 22 countries. More than 250 representatives from the AI industry attended the award ceremony in person, and just as many participated online.

With its three years of research and development experience in NLP and Generative AI, CoSupport AI has created unique products that ensure the rapid generation of precise responses for customer support departments.

CoSupport AI received the award based on the evaluation by an international panel of 150 judges, which included representatives from such stellar brands as Google, Amazon Web Services, Toptal, Deloitte Digital, Uber, and others.

Innovative technology and custom AI architecture as the foundation of success

The AI World Series Award has become an organic result of technological improvements in CoSupport AI and a continuous search for the most effective and cost-optimized approaches.

The core of the company’s developments is customer-centric AI, a suite of technological strategies, and a general methodology for AI-driven solutions architecture. As CoSupport AI’s co-founder Daria Leshchenko states, the team finds focusing on a particular field more consistent than developing solutions for a wide range of tasks.

”By concentrating our efforts on customer support challenges, we seized the opportunity to better ground our solutions in our customers’ needs,” says Daria. “A thorough understanding of a particular domain, in turn, allows us to streamline our team’s expertise to create highly customized products and improve them quickly, applying the most innovative approaches”.

Expertise in customer support and the team’s innovative mindset resulted in the creation of three AI products, competing with solutions created by giants like OpenAI. These products are CoSupport Agent, CoSupport Customer, and CoSupport BI.

CoSupport Agent: AI assistant for customer support agents

CoSupport Agent is an AI assistant patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). An AI assistant’s technology key background is a neural network and the suite of custom models that ensure the Assistant’s responses with high speed and accuracy.

What benefits business will gain from the CoSupport Agent usage:

The response speed is higher compared to GPT models

CoSupport Agent provides ready-to-go response suggestions within milliseconds, while GPT’s response time is three seconds. CoSupport Agent’s response time for a query in a thread is 5 seconds; GPT’s respective figure is 15 seconds.

An AI assistant is trained on the focused data

It differentiates the solution from other assistants fed with general data and primarily the language basics. Data focused on the company’s services, specific customers’ issues, and the company’s practice of resolving them is a basis for more specific answers compared to those provided by large language models (LLMs) like GPT or Gemini.

The solution is based on the "Native AI"

CoSupport AI provides comprehensive, deep expertise in the field by operating with a custom, trained-from-scratch neural network, in contrast with teams that base their solution on the pre-trained LLMs accessible through APIs. A hand-trained model ensures more controllable processes, more predictable outputs, and a higher level of security.

Data is anonymized before model training

During the model training, data becomes impersonal. It means that right after the training, no one can access sensitive information.

The pricing model is beneficial for business

The cost of solutions based on LLMs usually relies on the number of tokens, which are parts of the language, such as syllables, on the input and output side. Since the number of tokens can be hard to plan, budgeting becomes challenging. CoSupport AI provides access to an AI Assistant through an advanced model, following the ‘fixed monthly fee per user’ scheme.

CoSupport Agent played the most significant role in receiving the AI World Series Award. The team continues to develop the solution, taking into account changing customer requirements and evolving its innovative approaches.

CoSupport Customer: Enhancing productivity through automation

CoSupport Customer as an AI Copilot, ensuring up to 100% response automation, enhances customer service productivity and allows companies to stay on top of their customer communication. An AI Copilot does the routine job the amount of which is defined by customer support supervisors.

How businesses can enhance customer service performance with CoSupport Customer:

Quick response time

CoSupport Customer leverages advanced LLM capabilities that are optimized to handle vast numbers of queries simultaneously with exceptional speed and efficiency.

High-volume request handling

CoSupport Customer excels at managing large volumes of routine queries, making it perfect for businesses with frequent customer interactions and a high need for automation.

Cost-effectiveness

Pricing is based on the volume of AI responses, ensuring CoSupport AI is economical for environments with both low and high customer request flow.

Global and multilingual support

The solution offers support in more than 30 languages, ensuring global reach and accessibility for businesses of all sizes. The multilingual capabilities ensure that businesses can provide consistent and effective support to a global customer base anytime and anywhere.

Simple datalink

With drag-and-drop functionality, you can quickly update FAQs, remove outdated information, and synchronize real-time data from various client sources, ensuring your AI always operates with the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Data security

Robust data security measures are in place, including options for dedicated servers per company. External databases are designed to ensure no personal data leaks and prevent unauthorized access.

In particular, CoSupport AI provides the embedding process using its custom model (in the company’s terms, the approach is called Intelligent Embedding). Simply put, users’ task descriptions (prompts) and the solution’s responses are encoded, matched with external information (vector database), and decoded under conditions completely controlled by CoSupport AI. Such controllability results in faster response times, superior response accuracy, and customization.

CoSupport BI: AI copilot for a 360º business overview

CoSupport BI provides data-driven insights from your customer support operations and company data, enabling informed decision-making, analytical conclusions, and content generation based on your company’s data sources.

With CoSupport BI, businesses will ensure the following capabilities:

Tailored insights

CoSupport BI is built on your company’s specific data, ensuring that insights are highly relevant and customized for each business unit.

Broad knowledge base

Integrating a large language model that accesses both internal and external databases provides a broad scope of knowledge and extended context for better decision-making.

Seamless integration

CoSupport BI integrates with tools like Slack or MS Teams to provide insights where you need them most. Embedding these insights directly into your business operations enhances workflow efficiency and effectiveness.

Security and reliability

CoSupport AI assures secure data processing and storage with dedicated servers and anonymized data training, which are crucial for adopting AI technologies in business environments.

Transparent pricing policy

The CoSupport BI pricing model scales with usage, whether per user or team, making it adaptable for businesses of various sizes and needs.

Real-time intelligence

Deliver operational intelligence in real-time, enabling your team to make quick, informed decisions. With CoSupport BI, businesses can make timely decisions based on the most current data, staying ahead in a highly competitive environment.

Why CoSupport AI stands out among customer support solutions

CoSupport AI develops market-leading products for customer support. If you appreciate OpenAI’s work and want a comprehensive 360º solution for your business, CoSupport AI is the answer.

When developing a solution, it’s crucial for a company to have clear criteria for evaluating the service provider’s team. This helps distinguish teams with deep expertise in the field from companies that merely adapt solutions built by giants like OpenAI. While these adapted solutions are functional and capable, they often lack a high level of customization and security due to their versatile and cumbersome nature.

CoSupport AI bases its solutions on three “physically implemented” capabilities:

patented in the U.S response acceleration technology;

trained from scratch neural network;

ensemble of models, including an LLM and a suite of small-to-medium ones.

Roman Lutsyshyn, CEO at CoSupport AI:

“We know what we do, and we put all our effort into developing solutions grounded on unique approaches and time-approved technologies. On the other hand, we handpick innovative features and implement those of them that amplify our distinctive approaches. We’re consistent, persistent, and dedicated, with deep, ‘native’ expertise in AI. Stay tuned, and you’ll hear about CoSupport AI solutions that exceed your expectations.”

CoSupport AI continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, delivering solutions that are both innovative and highly effective. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer needs, CoSupport AI is set to lead the industry for years to come.