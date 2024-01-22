Director of IT security Lokesh Yamasani shares his best practices in implementing it security and compliance

Photo courtesy of Lokesh Yamasani

“In IT security/cybersecurity, change is the only constant, and adapting to it is not just a skill but a necessity,” says Lokesh Yamasani, an IT security expert with a career spanning about two decades, navigating the changing nature of security threats and digital resilience.

The story of Lokesh Yamasani is about the rise of an IT security/cybersecurity expert who evolved along with digital security itself. It’s a journey of innovation and strategy that has seen the cybersecurity landscape grow from a niche IT concern to a cornerstone of global digital infrastructure.

Given his past IT Security Director roles at Satellite Healthcare and Linksys, Lokesh Yamasani has been developing and implementing security frameworks that have shielded millions of users globally. His practices and insights offer a rare glimpse into the complex world of IT security/cybersecurity, a field that faces increasingly sophisticated daily evolving security threats, as per the National Security Agency’s 2023 review.

IT security career built on adaptation and innovation

Lokesh Yamasani’s IT security/cybersecurity leading and critical roles at various organizations such as Satellite Healthcare and Linksys prove his ability to navigate and adapt to an ever-evolving IT security landscape. This role is increasingly vital in an era of staggering cyberattack frequency, with Security Magazine reporting nearly one cyberattack every 39 seconds.

Lokesh Yamasani’s security philosophy centres on adapting security practices in response to emerging security threats and cyberattacks. This meticulous approach involves strategy, planning, testing, and implementation, ensuring robust and dynamic technology security measures capable of countering modern and evolving security threats.

“Staying ahead in IT security/cybersecurity requires continual learning and adaptation,” Lokesh Yamasani emphasizes.

Applying the ‘Zero Trust Architecture’

Lokesh Yamasani’s extensive experience in IT security/cybersecurity has led him to champion a robust security framework, such as the ‘Zero Trust Architecture.’ This security model operates on a foundational principle: never assume trust but verify every access attempt to the system, irrespective of its origin.

In the ‘Zero Trust Architecture,’ every entity, whether internal or external, is treated as a potential security threat until proven otherwise. This security model’s value in managing IT security/cybersecurity is a fundamental shift from a perimeter-based security defence to a more granular security approach. Verifying every access request minimizes the chances of unauthorized entry, reducing the possibility of a potential cyber attack.

This philosophy is increasingly relevant in today’s environment, where the rise of remote work has significantly blurred the traditional boundaries of corporate networks. In the event of a security breach, ‘Zero Trust Architecture’ also limits cyber attackers’ ability to move laterally within a company’s network. “This containment is vital in minimizing damage and preventing the spread of threats within the system,” says Lokesh Yamasani.

Welcoming automation and Artificial Intelligence in IT security/cybersecurity

Lokesh Yamasani also strongly advocates integrating automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into IT security/cybersecurity strategies to prevent security threats. With AI, security professionals can efficiently manage large data volumes and enable them to detect security threats promptly and proactively. It also boosts efficiency, enables technology and security teams to automate routine security processes such as testing and evaluation, frees up valuable time, and allows security experts to allocate their energy to more intricate and demanding security challenges. This leads to a more streamlined process and timely relevant solutions.

AI also allows successful security documentation strategies and responses that foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement, ensuring that valuable insights and lessons are preserved for future reference to prevent security threats.

“The future of IT security/cybersecurity lies in automation and intelligent response systems powered by Artificial Intelligence. With smarter resource allocation and effective reporting, security experts are better equipped to handle threats regardless of volume and complexity,” Lokesh Yamasani shares.

The end users’ role in managing IT security/cybersecurity

Despite implementing robust security measures, the ultimate line of defence in IT security/cybersecurity often resides with the end users themselves. While advanced systems can provide a formidable barrier against advanced and evolving security threats, they cannot wholly substitute for end users’ informed and vigilant behaviour.

It’s a crucial aspect that Lokesh Yamasani acknowledges — the necessity for users not to rely on security systems solely but also to be proactive in understanding and mitigating security threats. This means being vigilant and extra cautious, recognizing the signs of phishing attempts, using strong, unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, and being aware of the security settings and features.

Lokesh Yamasani candidly mentions that the “Bottom line is the ultimate best practice in IT security/cybersecurity is this: developing and implementing sophisticated security measures but empowering users to become knowledgeable guardians of their digital spaces, aka Guardians of Digital Spaces.”