Digitally transforming the future office with employee wellbeing in mind

Building the office of the future. — Image © Tim Sandle.

How will the office of the future change? What types of technological innovations can we expect? Looking at what has taken place in terms of the space industry offers clues as to the way the as built environment will evolve.

This review forms the second part of an article examining these themes. These are drawn from the findings found when the company Anglo Scottish Asset Finance ran ‘#the office of the future’ scenarios through an artificial intelligence program.

Wellbeing technology

Wearable tech is increasingly being deployed across a range of sectors to monitor employees’ wellbeing and safety. Wearables are currently being used in warehousing and logistics to ensure employees are lifting heavy items properly and adhering to safety protocols, but in the office of the future, they have a range of new applications.

Workplace wearables will take aim at improving employee wellbeing – they’ll measure the quality of your sleep and offer sleep tips to increase productivity. They’ll also be able to monitor your posture and sitting position to ensure that you aren’t doing damage to your body in the long-term.

As we move further into the future, advancements in AI will see complete integration with your wearable tech, giving you your very own assistant on your wrist.

From the sublime to the ridiculous

There are plenty of exciting office innovations that we can expect to see in offices around the world in the not-too-distant future. Looking a little further forward, however, the AI model quizzed by Anglo Scottish believes that offices in 50 years’ time may be able to offer perks such as space travel and teleportation.

Office-based teleportation could also be offered, with opportunities to instantly be transported to far-off or exotic locations.

Carl Johnson, Head of Asset Finance at Anglo Scottish, comments to Digital Journal: “There are plenty of exciting technological advances promising to elevate workplace practices around the world – these innovations are designed to support revolutionary new ways of working and transform the way your office operates. Some might be sooner than you think – so keep an eye out!”

Johnson adds: “With advancements in space travel, some companies may be able to offer space tourism experiences as a unique perk for employees.”

Sustainability comes first

As many nations move towards net zero targets and beyond, sustainability is more important than ever when it comes to your office’s design. The future office is futureproof, using recycled and sustainably sourced building materials throughout to minimise environmental impact.

For the next few years at least, with sustainability top of the agenda, you’re more likely to see bamboo being used throughout an office’s design than sci-fi style sliding doors. However, travel forward a few more years and more futuristic interior designs could become the front and centre.

Sustainable office builds are not only great for the planet and the building’s occupants, but it’s also a great selling point for the business of the future, given that 67 percent of job applicants are more likely to apply to work for an environmentally responsible company.