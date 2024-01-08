Digital stardom unveiled: The unstoppable rise of Easy Street Burgers

Photo courtesy of Easy Street Burgers

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Digital media has leveled the playing field in the food industry, enabling small, family-owned establishments to compete with the big players. A single viral post or rave review from an influential food blogger or a social media influencer can set off a domino effect, bringing in scores of new patrons eager to sample the latest gastronomic sensation.

This phenomenon has ushered in a new era where the culinary world and digital space intersect, creating opportunities for businesses to connect with a wider audience. Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles is a true testament to this phenomenon — Easy Street Burgers.

This family-owned and operated establishment, known for its delectable burgers and fries, has leveraged the digital realm to amplify its reach and reputation, slowly becoming one of the most beloved eateries in the City of Angels.

Born out of a passion for delivering an experience rather than just a simple meal, Easy Street Burgers quickly made waves in LA’s food scene with its crispy but succulent smashburger, despite the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic when the eatery had to open, close and then reopen.

Their signature offering, the smashburger, has been lauded by patrons and critics alike for its balance of flavors and textures. Although it’s incredibly thin, each patty retains a juicy interior, with the edges cooked to a perfect crisp. The cheese adds a layer of creaminess, creating a harmonious blend of flavors in each bite.

Freddy Asatryan, one of the founding brothers of Easy Street Burgers, shares that the vision with which the eatery was founded was simple. “We wanted to create a burger that could bring joy to our community and share our passion for cooking. But, we never anticipated the overwhelming response we received online. It’s incredible to see how our passion project has resonated with so many different people.”

Easy Street Burgers has certainly made quite a splash in the world of food connoisseurs and enthusiasts. Their innovative recipes, commitment to top-notch quality, and unpretentious charm have attracted the attention of some prominent figures, from renowned critics to worldwide famous TikTok influencers, like How Kev Eats and Keith Lee.

“The attention we got from these individuals has only fortified our mission. The feeling of seeing a familiar figure walk into your restaurant is indescribable, and we’re humbled and thankful for the trust that we’ve enjoyed so far,” Freddy shares.

Yet, beyond their own spectacular success, Easy Street Burgers’ story underscores the significant impact that digital popularity can have on local businesses. It’s no longer just about having a prime location or a vast marketing budget. Instead, it’s about delivering a top-notch culinary experience that resonates with customers and gets people talking online.

This has greatly leveled the playing field, allowing smaller businesses to compete successfully with larger, already established enterprises, something which was nearly impossible before.

For Freddy and his team, the recent fame is only a reason for further improvement. Speaking about future goals, he says that the opening of a second location is currently underway. Most of all, the team is steadfast in its mission to provide extraordinary culinary experiences, ensuring each bite of its signature meals delights and inspires.

As he says, “Our passion for quality goes beyond the grill. Every meal we serve is a promise — a promise of excellence, consistency, and an unforgettable taste.”