Digital Journal sets sights on becoming Canada’s premier thought leadership platform with launch of Insight Forum

Digital Journal’s Insight Forum (IF) is a subscription-based platform that provides thought leaders with a dedicated space to publish monthly features on topics ranging from technology and business, to investing, energy transition, talent management and more.

Media leader Digital Journal launches new thought leadership subscription platform for Canadian thought leaders

One of Canada’s largest independent media companies, Digital Journal, today announced the launch of a new national thought leadership platform for Canadians.

The Insight Forum (IF) is designed to empower Canadian innovators and thought leaders, offering a unique opportunity for professionals to share their expertise and insights.

Thought leadership provides a platform for individuals or organizations to establish credibility, influence industry trends, and drive innovation through insightful perspectives and expertise. In the B2B space, thought leadership is crucial for building trust, showcasing industry knowledge, and guiding potential clients through complex purchasing decisions.

Thought leadership has become a critical part of how organizations approach storytelling, advocacy, talent attraction, and influence customers.

A recent study by LinkedIn and Edelman shows that 90% of decision-makers and the c-suite say they are moderately or very likely to be more receptive to sales or marketing outreach from a company that consistently produces high-quality thought leadership. In addition, more than half of decision-makers (52%) and more than half of c-suite executives (54%) spend an hour or more on average per week reading thought-leadership content.

Digital Journal’s Insight Forum (IF) is a subscription-based platform that provides thought leaders with a dedicated space to publish monthly features on topics ranging from technology and business, to investing, energy transition, talent management and more. Reaching more than 1.5 million readers per month, Digital Journal offers amplification and exposure for thought leaders looking to engage with decision-makers across various industries.

Digital Journal is launching the Insight Forum in Canada to fill a gap with B2B thought leadership, something that was identified through interviews with consultants, agency leaders, technologists, investors, entrepreneurs, economic development leaders, and more across Canada about how they share their thought leadership. One thing Digital Journal heard consistently is that leaders are missing a place to get their voice out to large audiences who want to understand how things are changing across industries. Digital Journal aims to fill that void with IF, and the company is excited to welcome leaders from across the country to take part.

At launch, IF welcomes 18 thought leaders from across Canada, each offering expertise and unique perspectives from different industries. These thought leaders will begin publishing later this month, and they’re joining IF to expand their reach, engage with the Canadian innovation ecosystem, and leverage Digital Journal’s extensive platform.

At launch, members include:

“I’ve published with Digital Journal for years, and the platform is a game-changer for awareness and reach. I’ve worked with clients in agriculture, energy, and construction who have leveraged Digital Journal, and I’ve had so many doors open as a result. I’d absolutely recommend joining the Insight Forum.” Claire Poole, CEO of CLAIRIFY Communications

With a diverse lineup of thought leaders and a commitment to promoting thought leadership in Canada, Digital Journal’s Insight Forum promises to be a dynamic platform for sharing ideas, sparking conversations, and driving positive change.

For more information about the Insight Forum and how to become a member, visit if.digitaljournal.com