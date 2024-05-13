Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Digital Journal sets sights on becoming Canada’s premier thought leadership platform with launch of Insight Forum

Media leader Digital Journal launches new thought leadership subscription platform for Canadian thought leaders.
Avatar photo

Published

Digital Journal Insight Forum
Digital Journal’s Insight Forum (IF) is a subscription-based platform that provides thought leaders with a dedicated space to publish monthly features on topics ranging from technology and business, to investing, energy transition, talent management and more.
Digital Journal’s Insight Forum (IF) is a subscription-based platform that provides thought leaders with a dedicated space to publish monthly features on topics ranging from technology and business, to investing, energy transition, talent management and more.

Media leader Digital Journal launches new thought leadership subscription platform for Canadian thought leaders

One of Canada’s largest independent media companies, Digital Journal, today announced the launch of a new national thought leadership platform for Canadians.

The Insight Forum (IF) is designed to empower Canadian innovators and thought leaders, offering a unique opportunity for professionals to share their expertise and insights.

Thought leadership provides a platform for individuals or organizations to establish credibility, influence industry trends, and drive innovation through insightful perspectives and expertise. In the B2B space, thought leadership is crucial for building trust, showcasing industry knowledge, and guiding potential clients through complex purchasing decisions. 

Thought leadership has become a critical part of how organizations approach storytelling, advocacy, talent attraction, and influence customers.

A recent study by LinkedIn and Edelman shows that 90% of decision-makers and the c-suite say they are moderately or very likely to be more receptive to sales or marketing outreach from a company that consistently produces high-quality thought leadership. In addition, more than half of decision-makers (52%) and more than half of c-suite executives (54%) spend an hour or more on average per week reading thought-leadership content. 

Digital Journal’s Insight Forum (IF) is a subscription-based platform that provides thought leaders with a dedicated space to publish monthly features on topics ranging from technology and business, to investing, energy transition, talent management and more. Reaching more than 1.5 million readers per month, Digital Journal offers amplification and exposure for thought leaders looking to engage with decision-makers across various industries.

Digital Journal is launching the Insight Forum in Canada to fill a gap with B2B thought leadership, something that was identified through interviews with consultants, agency leaders, technologists, investors, entrepreneurs, economic development leaders, and more across Canada about how they share their thought leadership. One thing Digital Journal heard consistently is that leaders are missing a place to get their voice out to large audiences who want to understand how things are changing across industries. Digital Journal aims to fill that void with IF, and the company is excited to welcome leaders from across the country to take part.

At launch, IF welcomes 18 thought leaders from across Canada, each offering expertise and unique perspectives from different industries. These thought leaders will begin publishing later this month, and they’re joining IF to expand their reach, engage with the Canadian innovation ecosystem, and leverage Digital Journal’s extensive platform. 

At launch, members include:

  1. Daniel Hengeveld, Vice President, Investment Attraction, Toronto Global
  2. Marcus Daniels, Founding Partner & CEO, HIGHLINE Beta
  3. Tamara Woolgar, Executive Director, The A100
  4. Tyler Chisholm, CEO, clearmotive marketing group
  5. Dr. Lauren Dwyer, Professor, Mount Royal
  6. Sabrina Sullivan, Founder, by + by foresight
  7. Charles Buchanan, Founder and CEO, Technology Helps
  8. Sheri Moore, Partner and Creative Director, Moore Carlyle Consulting & MCC Destination Management 
  9. Claire Poole, CEO, CLAIRIFY Communications
  10. Marissa McNeelands, Founder & CEO, TOAST
  11. Colleen Pound, CEO, Proxure
  12. Tracey Bodnarchuk, CEO, Canada Powered by Women
  13. April Hicke, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, TOAST
  14. Emily Ptak, Founder + Principal, Ptak & Co
  15. Sarah Coleman, Editor-in-Chief of ACCELERATE
  16. Scott King, Digital Strategist
  17. Susan Elliot, Marketing Strategist
  18. Prieeyya Kaur Kesh, Founder, Our Wave

“I’ve published with Digital Journal for years, and the platform is a game-changer for awareness and reach. I’ve worked with clients in agriculture, energy, and construction who have leveraged Digital Journal, and I’ve had so many doors open as a result. I’d absolutely recommend joining the Insight Forum.”

Claire Poole, CEO of CLAIRIFY Communications

With a diverse lineup of thought leaders and a commitment to promoting thought leadership in Canada, Digital Journal’s Insight Forum promises to be a dynamic platform for sharing ideas, sparking conversations, and driving positive change.

For more information about the Insight Forum and how to become a member, visit if.digitaljournal.com

In this article:Digital Journal, Insight Forum, Media, Thought Leadership
Avatar photo
Written By

Chris is an award-winning entrepreneur who has worked in publishing, digital media, broadcasting, advertising, social media & marketing, data and analytics. Chris is a partner in the media company Digital Journal, content marketing and brand storytelling firm Digital Journal Group, and Canada's leading digital transformation and innovation event, the mesh conference.

You may also like:

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv

World

Russia claims more advances in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv - Copyright AFP Robert ATANASOVSKIBarbara WOJAZERRussia said Sunday it had captured...

23 hours ago
Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies

Tech & Science

Supersonic sound: Chinese university receives audio boost

This audio-video project is covering 22 buildings on campus, including 29 classrooms, 20 conference rooms, and a visitor centre.

19 hours ago
Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices

Business

Op-Ed: Deflation or death? Take your pick.

We live in an economic environment that doesn’t understand its own messages.

17 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

20 hours ago