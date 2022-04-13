Digital first: More advertising flocks to the digital arena

After internet access was reestablished in Cuba after a three-day blockage, social media websites remained offline for another 24 hours. — © AFP

According to a new report (PwC’s IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2021), digital advertisement revenue jumped 35 percent in the U.S. last year. This makes it the biggest gain since 2006.

The growth of digital advertising revenue is across all digital media platforms— including data reflecting desktop and mobile ad revenues across audio, video, programmatic, search, and social media.

According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce is now a cornerstone of. the U.S. economy and this will continue to drive advertising investment away from traditional media and towards digital channels

Looking into this issue for Digital Journal is Tom O’Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, an account-based marketing platform.

According to O’Regan, the recovery is only the beginning when it comes to digital advertising, especially for business-to-business sector.

O’Regan lays the roots for this growth at the COVID-19 events, when people turned to other outlets when confined indoors. O’Regan says: “It’s no secret that digital media consumption has grown exponentially throughout the pandemic, but to see digital advertising revenue grow 35 percent to $189 billion last year.”

Increased consumer usage of technology was coupled with large growth of small and mid-sized businesses during the pandemic. These are key contributory factors for the growth rates.

For O’Regan this “Reaffirms the importance of using digital channels to reach the right audience and fuel revenue growth. Not only is this true for consumer advertising but also for business-to-business, a group that was increasing allocation to digital ads for years before the pandemic and has since accelerated these trends.”

There are some business sectors for which this is particularly so. O’Regan calls these out, noting the growth is “especially for cloud infrastructure and security software companies, whose technology is now the foundation of remote work, marketers at these organizations have become increasingly online-focused and see the value in investing in the right digital channels to target the right buyers.”

This engaged in digital advertising should be taking note of these developments, say O’Regan. He recommends: “By aligning these channels with the increasing availability and accuracy of data, marketers can make more strategic decisions to create authentic, personalized experiences.”

O’Regan’s final recommendation is: “In 2022, organizations with a sophisticated team, tech stack and clear return on investment measurement metrics are the ones who will stand out from the market.”