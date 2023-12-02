Developers need to ‘focus more’ on the user experience in 2024

Image: — © Digital Journal

Wiktor Walc, chief technology officer at Tiugo Technologies describes himself as a passionate advocate for digital transformation, web security and creating advanced technologies for content editing. Walc has been behind the technology for CKEditor, a rich text editor framework that allows developers to build atop the collaboratively-driven editor, for an improved user experience (‘UX’).

What does Walc predict for 2024?

Shifting to Quality and Profitability

Walc states: “The technology investment landscape has evolved, pivoting from a “growth at all costs” mentality to a prioritization of quality and profitability. While media attention may no longer spotlight massive IT layoffs, the enduring focus on outcomes, sustainability and financial performance for 2024 will remain prevalent in the market.”

Leveraging Collaborative Efficiency in Rich Text Editing

According to Walc: “With 60 percent of people saying collaboration is extremely or very important, collaborative features are must-have for mainstream rich text editors. The success of platforms like Slack, Notion and Microsoft Teams stems from their facilitation of seamless collaboration and enhanced communication within dispersed organizations. In turn, these collaborative features amplify performance and productivity.”

Optimally designed rich text editors provide a user-friendly interface that resembles a standard word processor, although of a type that can be easily integrated into a web application.

In 2024, Walc expects a stronger emphasis on these features, with tech giants releasing more and more collaborative features.

Prioritizing ROI in Technology Development

Automation in software development and use help to minimise programming or operational errors during the software development process, make operations faster and more cost-efficient. Among other advantages to be realised are steps to improve team collaboration and to boost productivity.

Emphasizing projects with evident returns, Walc observes how “AI stands out with its promise of speeding up processes through various automation. While ChatGPT exemplifies success, the broader scope of AI applications remains largely untapped. The considerable opportunities for automation in current apps underscore the vast potential for 2024 yet to be realized.”