Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Desktop-as-a-Service can meet the mass resignation challenge

Improving IT services to meet the needs of remote workers is key to employee retention, according to a leading expert.

Published

A man uses a laptop at a coffee shop in downtown Hanoi. - AFP
A man uses a laptop at a coffee shop in downtown Hanoi. - AFP

Over 4 million U.S. citizens reportedly quit their jobs in September 2021. Some economists have referred to this as the ‘September exodus.’ This pattern has also been seen in other high-income countries, and effect of this has been to place intense pressure on organizations to understand their failures in employee retention.

One of the main factors driving employees to quit, as an analysis of exit interviews suggests, is frustration with IT practices (coupled with the other frustrations that have emanated from the COVID-19 economic response). This relates to both wider corporate systems to finnicky laptops and networks. These issues are further hampered by a lack of tools to remediate the technology challenges when they arise.

The issues further suggest that with the changes in working practices triggered by the response to the coronavirus pandemic (like home working and hybrid working) then traditional personal computers and laptops are not always reliable or powerful enough to meet the challenges of this new era of remote work.

For these reasons, a trend among many companies is to seek out cloud alternatives to support remote and hybrid workers.

This trend has been picked up by Amitabh Sinha, CEO & Cofounder of Workspot, as he tells Digital Journal.

According to Sinha one of the merging trends is with Desktop as a Service (DaaS) technology.  Sinha thinks that this approach can help to support employee retention.

Sinha sets out the context: “With remote work, IT organizations have been under more pressure than ever to provision secure access to the applications and data employees need to be productive. It comes as no surprise as we see trends, like the ‘great resignation’ (with over four million people leaving their current jobs), with a common theme – reality vs expectations of employee experience.”

This brings with it considerable challenges, says Sinha: “Many organizations continue to leverage traditional approaches like shipping PCs and laptops, which have become harder to secure and manage when they are outside the network perimeter.”

There are other difficulties too: “A similar challenge rises when leveraging an on prem VDI environment, which is costly and complex to scale and can result in poor performance for remote workers.”

However, changes are happening Sinha reveals: “Faced with poor performance, employees are demanding more from their end user computing experience. Ease of use and flexibility in devices seem is becoming a must have for remote and hybrid workers today, a trend that is here to stay. Results of our survey with ESG shows the need for increased adoption of digital workspaces. In fact, 88% of respondents said they wanted to access VDI/DaaS images via smartphones and non-Windows devices.”

These trends leads Sinha to conclude: “In this context, cloud PCs have proven to be the better alternative, providing improved performance and security to better support remote work, while helping organizations retain and attract talent with easy to use and easy to onboard capabilities.”

In this article:Computers, Hybrid work, remote working, Technology, Workers
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Business

As AWS stumbles, have we become too reliant on the cloud?

This is not the first time AWS has experienced these issues. In 2020 they faced a similar outage.

4 hours ago

Business

Preparing for the post-pandemic economy with AI

Too often, an AI implementation fails because it’s too much, too soon. It’s important to set priorities and focus.

18 hours ago
Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

World

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

Putin confirmed he would attend Beijing's Olympics, as both countries face increasing criticism from the West.

10 hours ago
Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty

Business

Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty

A return of night trains to the Old Continent is seen as symbolic of the efforts to shift travel from the air back to...

17 hours ago