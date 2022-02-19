Connect with us

Demand will skyrocket for high-yield cryptos like Terra (LUNA) and HUH Token (HUH), according to BitMEX report

Investing in the stock market now is “a touch optimistic” given the potential of higher interest rates in 2022.

As more individuals recognise that inflation is eating away at their savings, demand for savings products that provide considerably better returns than what can be attained in regular markets is projected to rise, according to a new report from crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX. Terra (LUNA) and HUH Token (HUH) are two such examples of this.

After 14 years of easy money, an entire generation of individuals have never seen the power of compounding on their savings accounts, according to BitMEX’s analysis, which looked at 5 ways the crypto world will transform throughout 2022.

It went on to state that this group, Gen Z’s eldest members, has never had the opportunity to earn money without incurring risks by simply storing their assets in bank accounts or government bonds. This helps to explain why this generation appears to be more eager to take chances with their investments. 

Furthermore, the exchange stated that investing in the stock market now is “a touch optimistic” given the potential of higher interest rates in 2022.

The smarter strategy, according to the exchange, would be to “wait till the dust settles” following a rate hike, observing that the initial boost “could potentially produce sufficient fallout for the [Federal Reserve] to continue its easy money policy.”

Investors will be searching for a low-risk place to store their money until then, according to the survey, which added that while DeFi platforms give a good yield, they are not deemed low-risk by financial analysts. 

Similarly, the report asserted that most investors seeking a return will not be able to find it in bank accounts due to high inflation, which will “maintain real returns at historically low levels for at least the next several years.”

Popular Choices amongst Investors

Terra (LUNA) is one of the top crypto staking coins due to the simplicity of investing in LUNA coins. Terra (LUNA) facilitates TerraUSD (UST) to be created, which is a stablecoin backed by cryptocurrency. You can exchange a single UST for one dollar’s worth of LUNA to invest in this highly ranked coin.

If the UST price ever falls below one USD, it’s possible to exchange a cheap UST for $1 of LUNA, allowing you to benefit and receive passive income. LUNA’s annual staking yield is roughly 12.10%, a significant return that makes it one of the best cryptos to stake. 

On the Binance Smart Chain, HUH Token (HUH) is the next evolution of a yield-generating contract (BSC). The HUH community is rewarded with HUH tokens being redistributed through a revolutionary technique called reflection.

The smart contract utilises a static rewards system by incentivizing network members to hold the HUH token, reducing the possibility of significant price variations due to market movements.

The HUH Token’s reflection system is a reward system in which holders of HUH are rewarded based on the percentage of their holdings. For example, if one holder owns 0.5% of the supply, 0.5% of HUH rewards will be distributed to him.

As a result, all HUH token holders will be fairly rewarded for their faith in the MetHUH. The total number of HUH tokens that will be reflected is calculated by adding all buy and sell transactions on the HUH network. 

In this article:Cryptocurrency, Sponsored Content
