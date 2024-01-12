Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Delta reports profit jump but lowers earnings forecast

AFP

Published

Delta Air Lines reported higher profits in the final quarter last year, but trimmed earnings expectations going forward
Delta Air Lines reported higher profits in the final quarter last year, but trimmed earnings expectations going forward - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Brandon Bell
Delta Air Lines reported higher profits in the final quarter last year, but trimmed earnings expectations going forward - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Brandon Bell

Delta Air Lines saw its profits more than double in the fourth quarter last year, helped by strong travel demand, even as it trimmed its earnings expectations for 2024, the US carrier said Friday.

The company reported net income of over $2 billion for the October to December period, up from $828 million for the same period in 2022.

Its revenue jumped to $14.2 billion for the quarter, helped by “the highest holiday travel volumes in its history.”

“In 2024, demand for air travel remains strong and our customer base is in a healthy financial position with travel a top priority,” said Delta chief executive Ed Bastian in a statement.

But in its earnings report, Delta lowered its full-year earnings forecast for 2024 slightly — from over $7 per share projected in 2022, to $6 to $7 per share now.

Delta shares slumped 5.2 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

For the first quarter this year, Delta expects its revenue to rise by three percent to six percent, and anticipates earnings per share of between 25 cents and 50 cents.

This should come on the back of strong international travel demand and “a positive inflection in the domestic environment,” said Delta president Glen Hauenstein.

For all of 2023, Hauenstein added that the company delivered a record $54.7 billion in revenue, 20 percent above 2022.

On Friday, the company also announced a deal with Airbus to buy 20 A350-1000 widebody aircraft, with deliveries set to begin in 2026.

In this article:Aviation, Delta, Earnings, Travel, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022

Social Media

Elon Musk’s X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 ‘safety’ staff

Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online.

23 hours ago
The record number of orders comes as airlines seek to remain competitive by ensuring they have a fuel-efficient fleet The record number of orders comes as airlines seek to remain competitive by ensuring they have a fuel-efficient fleet

Business

Airbus says record 2,094 planes ordered in 2023, 735 delivered

The record number of orders comes as airlines seek to remain competitive by ensuring they have a fuel-efficient fleet - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH...

21 hours ago

Business

EU legal opinion deals blow to Google on 2.4-bn-euro fine

Google suffered a legal blow at the European Court of Justice when the body's adviser recommended that a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.6-billion) fine.

23 hours ago
If China invades Taiwan, cybersecurity experts say it will effectively disconnect the island from the world If China invades Taiwan, cybersecurity experts say it will effectively disconnect the island from the world

Tech & Science

Taiwan prepares for cyber D-Day in China invasion scenarios

If China invades Taiwan, cybersecurity experts say it will effectively disconnect the island from the world - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENGDene-Hern CHEN and Amber...

24 hours ago