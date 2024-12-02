Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

AFP

Published

Spain in 2021 passed Europe's first law that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers, requiring that they be recognised as employees
Spain in 2021 passed Europe's first law that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers, requiring that they be recognised as employees - Copyright AFP Bertrand GUAY
Spain in 2021 passed Europe's first law that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers, requiring that they be recognised as employees - Copyright AFP Bertrand GUAY

App-based food delivery firm Glovo’s freelance riders in Spain will be hired as employees following pressure from the government to give them labour contracts, its German owners Delivery Hero said Monday.

“Glovo management decided to change from a freelance model to an employment based model for its delivery riders in Spain to avoid further legal uncertainties leading to an increase of contingencies,” it said in a statement.

The change in “operation model” will be limited to Glovo’s activities in Spain and will dent Delivery Hero’s 2025 core profit by 100 million euros ($105 million), it added.

Spain in 2021 passed Europe’s first law that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers, requiring that they be recognised as employees instead of being considered self-employed freelancers.

This means app-based food delivery firms like Glovo have to pay their riders — who get around mostly on bikes and motorcycles — employee contributions for benefits like sick leave and protections against dismissal.

Since the approval of the so-called “Rider Law”, Spain’s labour ministry has slapped Glovo with fines totalling 205 million euros ($215 million).

“Laws are to be obeyed. We have said it before: no exceptions. No big business is above the law. Democracy wins,” Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz wrote on social media after Delivery Hero’s announcement.

Barcelona-based Glovo was purchased in 2022 by Berlin-headquartered Delivery Hero.

In this article:Delivery, Economy, Labour, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film "Home Sweet Christmas," which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.

16 hours ago
People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali

World

Indigenous groups call for health protections in plastic deal

Pamela Miller, executive director of the NGO Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) warned of a "public health crisis."

14 hours ago
VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China

Business

VW’s German workers to strike from Monday

Workers at German factories for carmaker Volkswagen are to go on strike from Monday over plans to cut thousands of jobs.

19 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The Australian social media ban isn’t cosmetic. What about your own kids?

Meanwhile, world, what are you doing about protecting your kids?

8 hours ago