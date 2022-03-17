Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Deliveroo reports rising annual losses as costs jump

Published

Deliveroo has faced controversy over its treatment of its riders
Deliveroo has faced controversy over its treatment of its riders - Copyright AFP Paul FAITH
Deliveroo has faced controversy over its treatment of its riders - Copyright AFP Paul FAITH

International takeaway food app Deliveroo on Thursday announced rising annual losses after costs rose by more than one third, offsetting a surge in home deliveries.

Loss after tax jumped 36 percent to £308.5 million ($406.5 million) last year compared with 2020, the British group said in a statement, adding the outlook was clouded by strong inflation and the Ukraine war.

Revenue surged 57 percent to £1.8 billion as consumers continued to order from home despite easing Covid curbs and controversy over treatment of its riders.

French prosecutors at an ongoing trial in Paris are demanding that Deliveroo be fined the maximum 375,000 euros ($415,000) for “undeclared labour”.

The group Thursday added that its marketing and other investment costs, notably spending on technology, rocketed 75 percent to almost £629 million.

Looking at 2022, founder and chief executive Will Shu cautioned over “headwinds due to inflationary pressures, the removal of economic stimulus and the broader geopolitical and economic impacts of the conflict in Ukraine”. 

But he forecast the company would reach breakeven between the second half of 2023 and first half of 2024.

– Cost of marketing –

Market watchers focused on Deliveroo’s expected performance this year.

“In 2022 competition will remain very high in the traditional food and grocery delivery markets and this makes it unlikely that ROO will be able to reduce its high marketing expenditure in the near term,” noted Dan Thomas, senior analyst at Third Bridge.

Deliveroo has enjoyed strong sales growth in a short space of time but faces questions over its sustainability, highlighted by its failed stock market debut which took place in London a year ago.

Its initial public offering was the capital’s biggest stock market launch for a decade, valuing the group at £7.6 billion.

But its share price tumbled on launch day by almost a third from the IPO price of £3.90 as investors questioned Deliveroo’s treatment of its self-employed riders.

Deliveroo’s share price was up nearly five percent at £1.22 in early London trading following the earnings update.

“Deliveroo is riding deeper into the red, as it shifts gears to try to carry off a bigger slice of the takeaway market,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

At the same time, “it’s making a huge effort to pedal into new markets to try and widen its reach of riders across the UK and that’s encouraged investors”. 

In this article:Britain, deliveroo, Earnings, Food
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress by videolink on March 16, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress by videolink on March 16, 2022

World

Ukraine president urges US Congress to reconsider ‘no-fly zone’

Ukraine's besieged leader urged the U.S. to reconsider his plea for a no-fly zone, invoking the terror of the September 11 attacks.

20 hours ago

World

Top UN court tells Moscow to halt Ukraine invasion

The UN's top court on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine.

18 hours ago
One technician saids Russia has effectively built "a military base" at Chernobyl complete with missile-launching batteries One technician saids Russia has effectively built "a military base" at Chernobyl complete with missile-launching batteries

World

Chernobyl workers held ‘hostage’ amid fears for reactor safety

A hundred technicians are working under armed guard to maintain the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine.

19 hours ago
Ukrainian teenagers are getting their first lessons at their new schools in Poland after fleeing the war Ukrainian teenagers are getting their first lessons at their new schools in Poland after fleeing the war

World

Polish school offers Ukraine teens ‘semblance of normalcy’

Stuck to the door of one Warsaw high school is the sign “Laskavo prosimo do shkoli”, or “Welcome to school” in Ukrainian.

21 hours ago