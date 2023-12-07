Dealing with long-term absences: supporting the workforce

Passengers on the five-hour bus journey either use it to take in some of the sights of Hong Kong or get some much-needed sleep — © AFP Bertha WANG

Long-term absence due to sickness is at a record high in the UK. From April to June of 2023, nearly half a million people took leave from work because of a long-term illness, adding to the 2.5 million people already absent long-term.

Recent figures reveal that over 185 million sick days were taken in 2022, a rise of 35.8 million on the previous year. A long-term leave period is generally defined as an absence of more than 28 days. In 2023, the average worker in the U.K. was absent from work for 7.8 days.

Mental health and musculoskeletal issues are the leading reasons staff give for needing time off, with around 76 percent of respondents to a recent CIPD survey citing stress as the reason for their absence.

The inability to receive required treatment quickly is also preventing employees from returning to work. As of August 2023, the waiting list to receive treatment from the NHS stands at 7.75 million people with a current average wait time of 14.5 weeks.

In relation to these data, how can businesses address the issues caused by long-term work absence while also supporting their employees at a time of stress and discomfort?

Beecham Peacock, employment law solicitors in Newcastle has provided some expert guidance to Digital Journal for review. This is in the context of 53 percent of employees in the U.K. having to go into work despite feeling unwell in the last three months.

A case-by-case approach

Every employee is different, which is why it is important to treat each instance of long-term sickness on a case-by-case basis.

According to Beecham Peacock it is very important for a business to maintain and make their employees aware of their absence policy. This ensures that employees are aware of the processes around sickness leave and feel comfortable addressing any issues.

Beecham Peacock states: “If employees are off work due to ill health, it is important to retain good communication, keep them informed of next steps and discuss with them what, if any, support you can provide. This will help employees to feel valued and secure in their employment.”

In addition, if employees’ absences are becoming an issue, it may be necessary to seek legal advice for each individual case.

Lisa Branker, Head of Employment and HR at Beecham Peacock recommends conducting “both formal and informal review meetings with your employee. You may want to meet with your employee informally in the first instance, to allow them to speak about anything that’s worrying them. You should be clear that if the absence is continuing that you will move onto the formal process, but reassure them that this is to ensure that you can support them, that they are paid correctly and that their sick leave is correctly recorded. Both parties should be aware of the relevant requirements, such as doctor’s notes.”

Supportive measures

Many employees feel their workload is excessive during a normal week. Branker states:“With many employees citing stress and mental health concerns as their reason for a long-term absence, it’s important to put supportive measures in place. You should ensure your workplace is as compassionate and open as possible.”

Branker continues: “Employees should never feel nervous reporting a mental health grievance or asking for time off due to stress or worry.”

Branker recommends giving employees access to services such as confidential mental health check-ins and employee assistance programmes can be beneficial. Training particular team members to become mental health first aiders is also a great option, providing your employees with someone sympathetic to talk to who’s separate from the management team. Offering flexi-time is another policy option.

Post-absence support

The offer of alternative duties can help make an employee’s return to work following a period of absence easier, observes Branker. Alternative duties can include light duties, part-time work or a job share set-up with another employee. Providing returning employees with alternative ways of working will help them feel valued and encourage a smoother transition back into the workplace.

Branker recommends: “You can also provide physical changes for a returning employee. This is especially important to think about if they have musculoskeletal issues or physical pain. Standing desks, ergonomic chairs and raised screens can all contribute to a workspace optimised for comfort. There is no one answer when it comes to long-term sick leave and, as Lisa comments, “you must take each case on an individual basis. A well drafted absence policy and dialogue with your employees is key”.