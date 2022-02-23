DC braces for truck convoy ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

In an American version of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests, truckers in the US plan on disrupting the workings of government in Washington DC next week. Source - ΙΣΧΣΝΙΚΑ-888 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Pentagon is expected to approve the deployment of 700 to 800 unarmed national guard troops to the nation’s capital, a US official said on Tuesday, in the face of trucker convoys that are planning protests over a myriad of issues.

Protesters are headed to the capital from California, Pennsylvania, and a number of other states, just weeks after Canadian truckers converged on Canada’s capital, Ottawa, essentially shutting down the government for days on end.

According to ABC7, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department will have increased police patrols from February 22 through March 5, shortly after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday next week. The police will also have two rapid response teams ready.

The National Guard troops will be coming from the district and three states and will not be armed, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying no final decisions have been made.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the requests are for personnel to provide traffic control in and around the city and to be ready in case of disruptions. But he too said no decision about sending the requested troops has been made.

It’s all about disrupting traffic and shutting down the economy

Separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums with names like the People’s Convoy and the American Truckers Freedom Fund – all with different starting points, departure dates, and routes.

It’s unclear if any of the trucker convoys will materialize, reports ABC6 News. One group says they are planning to head from Pennsylvania to the District of Columbia on Wednesday morning, arriving in the afternoon after a stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to Bob Bolus, a trucker from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

They are hoping to disrupt the highways around DC and put a “stranglehold” on the DC economy, Bolus said. “Ultimately, it may be the whole Beltway that’s blocked down,” Bolus told WJLA. “We’re making a statement for you people.”

Another group, called “The People’s Convoy,” says it plans to convene in Adelanto, California, starting on Tuesday with a sendoff on Wednesday. Mike Landis, one of the trucker organizers, said it will be a peaceful protest but added: “If they get ignored, you never know what could happen from there.”

The websites organizing the American trucker convoys directly reference the inspiration of the Canadian movement, according to The Guardian.

A statement on the People’s Convoy website pays homage to “our brave and courageous neighbors to the north – our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge.”