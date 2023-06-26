Days Global Advisors redefines investor experience: combining private wealth strategies with advantageous ETF structures

Photo courtesy Days Global Advisors

In an era where investment strategies are increasingly challenged by an intricate global economy and shifting market dynamics, many investors are exploring novel avenues to safeguard their financial future. Traditional methods, though reliable, may not provide the flexibility and adaptability needed in the ever-evolving investment landscape.

This new environment calls for a hybrid approach— combining the tried-and-true methods of private portfolio management with modern investment structures.

Houston-based Christopher Day, the trailblazing mind behind Days Global Advisors, has been a vocal proponent of a revolutionary approach that entails the utilization of systematic hedging techniques combined with the flexibility and liquidity of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

In the race to reshape the investor experience, Day’s firm is well ahead of the curve by combining diversified active management, drawn from the strengths of private portfolio management, and advantageous ETF investment structures.

This mission implies extending the potential benefits of innovative, macro-focused, and hedge-risk strategies to a wider range of investors. A global macro hedge strategy, like the one Day is implementing in an ETF, offers liquidity, low entry barriers, and complete transparency. It’s also a scalable approach that provides a viable alternative for investors and institutions seeking diversification, uncorrolated returns, and risk management.

“The market has evolved, and mathematical evidence supports the need for change. The Bank of America published a research paper highlighting the decline of the 60/40 portfolio, which has prompted investors to explore alternative options,” Day explains. “Many wealth management offices have shifted towards including private equity, but this may not be suitable for everyone due to long hold times, limited liquidity, and essentially no transparency..”

According to Day, the success of an active management approach depends on the ability to balance risk and reward effectively. It is about minimizing or even capitalizing on potential downside like he did for investors in 2022, and positioning for an upswing in a way that offers a stable growth trajectory, even in uncertain markets.

“Wealth preservation is equally important as generation, and the mathematical concepts composing the basis of his absolute return approach supports this idea. By preserving capital during market downturns, the portfolio doesn’t experience as steep a decline and doesn’t require as much growth to compensate,” he highlights.

To generate and preserve wealth, Day asserts that diversification is pivotal. By diversifying the portfolio with uncorrelated assets in particular, investors can reduce risk and increase their chances of accumulating wealth.

“You can think of it this way. Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, for example, by investing heavily in one particular asset or sector, you should spread your investments across a broad range of different asset types. This can include a mix of stocks, bonds, commodities, or even real estate,” he explains.

This method is based on the principle that different types of investments will perform differently under different market conditions. For instance, when the stock market is doing well, bonds might not perform as strongly, and vice versa.

Day’s innovative approach to investment has the potential to set a benchmark for other financial institutions. Providing non-correlated absolute returns in publicly accessible tax-efficient ETF structures, the firm is laying the groundwork for a new standard in investment portfolios built for resilience and adaptability in the face of market volatility.

It’s a testament to Day’s idea of a more inclusive and resilient financial future—a vision that promises to redefine the investor experience.

This vision is especially important for industry experts largely underrepresented in the investment management spaces, such as Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs), who face numerous barriers to progression in the upper levels of asset management. In fact, there is a 50% attrition rate from entry-level to senior-level positions among AAPIs compared to other social groups.

That’s why Day aims to use his growing platform to raise inclusive ideas for diverse managers. As part of that mission, Day also continues to utilize his online presence to bring the notion of wealth accumulation to broader audiences, teaching them how to preserve their assets.

“Many people think that generational wealth is reserved for the privileged classes of our society. But I firmly believe that if people enhance their financial literacy and watch the market closely, they can break through the barriers. It’s not about where you come from. It’s about the knowledge and determination you possess,” he concludes.