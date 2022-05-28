Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Data transparency: Growing lack of trust amongst consumers

U.S. citizens are the most trusting, with most being under the assumption that companies are transparent about the ways they use data online

Published

Group of shoppers on an escalator on the way to a supermarket store. — © DJC
Group of shoppers on an escalator on the way to a supermarket store. — © DJC

There has been a growing distrust within customers when it comes to data privacy, with endless data breaches, businesses and service provides entering into disagreement about cookies and walled approaches, and the pandemic and nonstop disinformation.

This has led customers seeking a better use of their data by companies and for firmer actions to be taken which will protect their data.

This sentiment was confirmed in a recent global consumers survey conducted by Axway. The survey concluded that only a little over a third (37 percent) of people globally feel that companies are transparent about the ways they use data online.

Whether transparency was apparent or not, a sense of consumer disquiet was evident. Overall, 90 percent of respondents indicated that they wanted to know what specific data companies have collected about them, and many have concerns that their online data may not be secure.

The survey also found that: U.S. citizens were the most trusting, with 45 percent being under the assumption that companies are transparent about the ways they use data online.

In contrast, U.K. subjects were the least trusting, with 74 percent of British respondents feeling companies are not transparent about the ways they use data online. This was followed by the French at 69 percent.

Across each of the nations surveyed, only half (48 percent) of survey respondents indicated they trust that the mobile apps they use protect their personal data. The majority were concerned about the data being collected.

With security, and data leakage, 85 percent of people indicated they were are concerned that their online data may not be secure, although this changes depending on where the respondent was located in the world.

For example, 57 percent of Brazilians and 42 percent of U.S. citizens said they are “very concerned” that their online data may not be secure. In contrast, only 27 percent of British, 27 percent of French, and 21 percent of Germans expressed the same sentiments.

Another interesting find was that close to 60 percent of respondents from these European countries do say they’re “somewhat concerned” about the security of their online data.

When it comes to finance and banking, consumer expressed a desire for more personalized, convenient services. On one hand, security concerns continue to worry people, but there is also a growing acceptance of personal data rights and principles of data openness. Here, 84 percent of respondents indicated they should have control of their financial data, and banks should not prevent the movement of money between other financial services.

In this article:Consumers, Data, Information, Privacy, Trust
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Trump, GOP geriatrics, and gun nuts want billions in security, but not gun restrictions. What a surprise

It’s a vision of an America that is so insane, unaffordable, and dangerous to live in that everyone will want to live there.

6 hours ago
French bullfighter Sebastian Castella is seen here in 2016 at the Plaza de Toros -- a Mexican judge has ordered a suspension of bullfighting in the arena, the world's largest bullring French bullfighter Sebastian Castella is seen here in 2016 at the Plaza de Toros -- a Mexican judge has ordered a suspension of bullfighting in the arena, the world's largest bullring

World

Mexican judge suspends bullfights in world’s largest ring

A Mexican judge on Friday ordered a suspension of bullfighting in Mexico City's Plaza de Toros, the world's largest bullring.

23 hours ago
The deminers are fighting the clock The deminers are fighting the clock

World

Deminers race to clear lake favoured by bathers near Kyiv

The deminers are fighting the clock - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKYCharlotte PLANTIVEDeminers are racing against time to clear lake Horenka on the fringes of...

22 hours ago
Russia has pressed its deadly offensive to capture key points in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine Russia has pressed its deadly offensive to capture key points in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine

World

Ukraine says ‘everything’ being done to defend Donbas from Russian onslaught

Russia has pressed its deadly offensive to capture key points in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAUDmitry Zaks, with...

18 hours ago