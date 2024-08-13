Darren Huston: How to develop cadence in portfolio company management

Photo by Startaê Team on Unsplash

Establishing a consistent rhythm for operations and growth in private equity and portfolio management is a crucial task. Darren Huston, a seasoned business leader with experience across various industries, recently shared his insights on developing an effective cadence in portfolio company management. His approach combines modern management techniques with preestablished principles, offering a method for creating a productive and dynamic business environment.

At the core of Darren Huston’s strategy is the implementation of objectives and key results, which he describes as “a very modern way of managing [key performance indicators] for people.” OKRs operate on a quarterly rhythm, allowing for regular reassessment of goals created from the individual perspective that realize and align themselves with a company’s goals.

“There’s a period of almost resetting the company every quarter,” Huston explains. This approach encourages individuals to reflect on their performance and adjust their efforts. “People take time to step back and say, ‘What went well last quarter? What didn’t go so well, and how am I going to change what I’m doing this quarter?’” This is separate from the typical annual employee evaluation process. Here, every individual, every team, every division of the company is asking how they can contribute more to the company’s success.

One of the critical features of the OKR system is its bottom-up nature. “They’re set by each person,” Huston notes, emphasizing individual accountability in the goal-setting process, ensuring that every member of the organization understands their role in achieving broader objectives while encouraging a grasp of realistic expectation and ambition within all employees.

Darren Huston on ‘syncing it’

Huston describes a process where alignment is achieved through a chain of communication rather than prescriptive, top-down oversight. “Every person is syncing their quarterly objectives with their colleagues in their team and then they’re syncing it with their manager, and then their manager should be then syncing with their manager and etcetera,” he explains. This bottom-up method, guided by a waterfall of synchronization, avoids leaders “telling” people what to do and, done well, results in a more highly motivated work environment.

The OKR process is designed to be efficient. Darren Huston notes that typically, “there’s about a one-week period each quarter where everyone in the company finalizes their OKRs.” A focused time frame allows teams to quickly align and move into execution mode. “The things that people commit to will then roll off, obviously to the team level, to the super team level, to the company level,” Huston notes.

While OKRs provide the operational rhythm, Huston emphasizes their relationship with value creation plans. Using a musical metaphor, he describes VCPs as the “orchestral movement” while OKRs are “the music sheets that each part of the orchestra has.” This analogy shows how high-level strategy (VCPs) and individual goals (OKRs) work together to drive company performance.

If you have OKRs with no real cornerstone or guide vested in the VCP, then OKRs don’t tend to be as helpful. OKRs shouldn’t be dictated, but they do need a frame, including general direction on how the company is organized and what is getting resourced.

Strategies for sustainable growth and operational excellence

In developing an effective management cadence, Darren Huston stresses the importance of balancing attention between existing operations and new initiatives. He advocates for creating a business review cycle that focuses on “the newest, most strategic things that haven’t been fully baked.” This approach ensures that while day-to-day operations continue, the company also explores new growth opportunities.

Huston supports the use of checklists to manage processes and ensure consistency. Checklists can be useful in maintaining operational cadence, especially for complex tasks that are newer or more foreign to a company’s proficiency. They also help create a standardized approach to recurring activities to improve efficiency while potentially reducing errors and oversights, all while centering the focus on fresh objectives.

Another essential component of Huston’s approach is growth mapping. This involves analyzing both the core business’s growth potential and adjacent opportunities. By evaluating these areas, companies can identify promising avenues for expansion and allocate resources accordingly. Huston emphasizes the importance of finding repeatable growth. “Repeatable growth is growth that will happen year after year based on some repetitive, well-understood investment or progressive adoption model.” For instance, for Starbucks, it was adding stores. For a software company, it might be expanding sales resources. For Amazon, it might be ongoing product innovation around a successful product concept like Prime or its advertising business. Focusing on scalable, replicable growth strategies allows companies to establish a consistent pattern of expansion rather than relying on one-time or one-off successes.

Implementation considerations

While Darren Huston’s approach offers a framework for developing management cadence, it’s important to note that implementation may vary depending on each portfolio company’s specific context. Factors such as company size, industry, and existing management structures can all influence how these principles are applied.

The transition to an OKR-based system and the integration of VCPs may require a period of adjustment for teams accustomed to different management styles. Huston acknowledges that there are “a hundred right ways to do it” but also “probably a thousand wrong ways to do it,” underscoring the need for careful implementation.

Successful adoption often involves “coaching people through it,” helping employees and managers navigate the system’s nuances. Huston suggests that without proper guidance, OKRs can become “an uncontrolled, completely bottom-up thing where the pieces just don’t add up or an overly top-down thing where people really haven’t bought into the process.”

Darren Huston’s insights into developing cadence in portfolio company management offer a structured approach to driving growth and performance. By combining tools like OKRs with strategic value planning and growth mapping, his method provides a framework for creating a productive business environment.

The emphasis on regular reflection, bottom-up goal setting, and alignment through communication with all bases of the company promotes accountability and innovation. At the same time, using VCPs and growth mapping aims to ensure that individual efforts are guided by an overall strategy to fulfill a company’s ambitions and purpose.

As portfolio companies face the challenges of growth and market competition, adopting a well-structured management cadence could provide advantages. While specific implementation may vary, the principles outlined by Darren Huston offer a guide for private equity firms and portfolio managers seeking to improve performance across their investments.