Danny Hayes II joins NSBA Leadership Council: Championing small business growth, federal contracting, and sustainability

In response to mounting challenges facing small businesses, from inflation to labor shortages, Danny Hayes II has joined the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. With a sharp focus on economic development, Hayes is set on helping small businesses access contracting opportunities in Washington and secure funding for sustainable practices.

“We are excited to have Danny Hayes II join our Leadership Council,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “His policy expertise and dedication to advocacy will be a tremendous asset as we champion small business interests nationwide.”

Economic development in focus

As a Council member, Hayes is committed to addressing capital access, federal procurement, and sustainability funding—critical issues for small businesses today. “Access to capital is essential,” Hayes emphasized. “Many small businesses are at risk of being left behind if we don’t streamline access to funding and procurement opportunities.”

The NSBA’s 2022 Politics of Small Business Survey reports that 51% of small businesses cite inflation as a primary concern, while 42% have already encountered difficulties with lending. Hayes is determined to leverage his role on the NSBA’s Economic Development Committee to help change this. “We’re looking at ways to make lending more accessible, particularly through SBA lending programs and venture capital opportunities,” he shared. “Small businesses shouldn’t be forced to close their doors because they lack access to the financial support they need.”

Engaging in Washington: federal procurement opportunities

Through his expertise in federal contracting and as a lobbyist registered with the U.S. House of Representatives (ID: 55868), Hayes will leverage his expertise to help businesses tap into federal procurement—a top priority for the NSBA. Federal contracts represent billions in business annually, but many small enterprises struggle to break into this market due to complex procurement processes. “Federal procurement can be a game-changer for small businesses,” Hayes explained. “But the system has to be navigable. My goal is to push for reforms that open these doors, ensuring that small businesses receive their fair share of government contracts.”

These efforts align with NSBA findings that reveal a significant portion of business owners are already advocating with elected officials, underscoring the need for regulatory reform and capital access. “I want to be the bridge between entrepreneurs and Washington,” Hayes said. “Many small-business owners feel like they’re going unheard, and it’s time to change that.”

Sustainability as a business imperative

In addition to economic development, Hayes plans to emphasize the importance of sustainable practices, a growing priority among small businesses looking to reduce operational costs and boost competitiveness. “Sustainability is no longer a choice; it’s a business necessity,” he affirmed. “I’m committed to advocating for policies and funding that support small businesses in going green. We need to ensure they have the resources to implement energy-efficient practices that align with today’s economic and environmental demands.”

Hayes’s advocacy will focus on unlocking federal and private funding to aid small businesses in this transition. He explained, “Sustainability has to be feasible for everyone. We’re working to provide the incentives and support to make this achievable for small businesses nationwide.”

Empowering nonpartisan engagement

Political engagement among small businesses has evolved, with 95% of business owners now voting regularly in national elections, and a significant shift toward independent affiliations. The NSBA offers a nonpartisan platform where leaders like Hayes can engage lawmakers on a pragmatic basis. “Our job is to push past the political divides and find solutions that work for all small businesses,” Hayes stated. “This is about achieving real outcomes, not party lines.”

Having worked on policy initiatives internationally, Hayes brings a unique perspective to his role on the Council. “I’ve seen the impact of sustainability incentives in places like Japan and Switzerland,” he shared. “In the U.S., we have an opportunity to align economic growth with environmental goals—and it’s a responsibility I take seriously.”

A vision for the future

With Hayes on the NSBA Leadership Council, the focus on economic development, sustainable funding, and federal contracting aims to guide small businesses through today’s challenging economic landscape. By advocating for tax reforms, healthcare cost reductions, and expanded lending programs, Hayes hopes to create a thriving environment for small businesses. “This isn’t just about survival—it’s about setting up small businesses to thrive long-term,” he emphasized.

Hayes’s active participation in key events like the Washington Presentation and the Small Business Congress will provide a platform for direct engagement with lawmakers and entrepreneurs alike. “When policymakers hear from real business owners, it makes a difference,” he noted. “I want to ensure small businesses have a voice in national policy discussions.”For more information, please visit Danny Hayes.