Cyber Dagger CEO John Rodriguez announces 2 new programs to empower non-profits & veteran-owned businesses

John Rodriguez doesn’t see cybersecurity as just another job — it’s personal. As the CEO and founder of Cyber Dagger, he brings his Air Force background, decades of industry experience, and an unwavering commitment to helping organizations stay safe from cyber threats.

For Rodriguez, protecting businesses is just one part of the mission. He also wants to make security available for all organizations of every size. This week, Dallas-based Cyber Dagger rolled out two major initiatives: one aimed at helping non-profits, the other to empower veteran-owned businesses.

“Cybersecurity shouldn’t be a privilege for only the biggest players with the deepest pockets,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone — from the local food bank to a veteran starting their first business — deserves to know their systems are safe. This isn’t about technology; it’s about people, their livelihoods, and the communities they serve.”

Making cybersecurity affordable for non-profits

Non-profits often carry out some of the most important work in their communities — feeding families, educating kids, helping those in need. Yet, their limited budgets make them easy prey for cybercriminals. Rodriguez and his team at Cyber Dagger are stepping in to help.

“Non-profits give so much to their communities, and the last thing they need is a ransomware attack or data breach to wipe out their hard work,” Rodriguez explained. “We’re making sure they get top-tier protection without the top-tier price tag.”

Through the newly launched Cyber Dagger Non-Profit Program, registered 501(c)(3) organizations will receive tailored cybersecurity solutions at discounted rates. Rodriguez emphasized that no organization — no matter how small—should have to choose between funding their mission and protecting their systems.

“We’ve seen too many non-profits left vulnerable simply because cybersecurity felt out of reach. That stops now,” he said.

Supporting veteran-owned businesses

As a veteran himself, Rodriguez understands the challenges of transitioning from military life to entrepreneurship. It’s why Cyber Dagger’s second program focuses squarely on helping Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) thrive in the digital age.

“Veterans are some of the hardest-working, most resilient people I know. But cybersecurity can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re starting out,” Rodriguez said. “We want to give veteran-owned businesses the tools and support they need to protect their work and grow with confidence.”

Through the program, veteran business owners will gain access to discounted services like penetration testing, security training, and ongoing support. Cyber Dagger also plans to mentor veterans, partnering with organizations to create pathways for success.

“I’ve been there,” Rodriguez admitted. “Starting out, it’s tough. You’re balancing budgets, trying to grow, and cybersecurity can feel like just another expense. We’re here to lighten that load.”

Why Cyber Dagger stands out

Rodriguez’s approach to cybersecurity is refreshingly honest. He founded Cyber Dagger after growing frustrated with an industry that often prioritizes profit over people.

“I kept seeing businesses — especially small ones — paying for services they didn’t need,” Rodriguez said. “Companies were selling solutions that looked great on paper but didn’t actually solve the client’s problem. I knew there had to be a better way.”

Rodriguez runs his company differently. He starts by listening to what his clients really need and creates solutions that fit — whether that costs $50,000 or $5,000.

“If a $5,000 fix will do the job, I’m not going to push something more expensive. That’s not how trust works,” he said.

His belief in integrity is matched by his hands-on approach. One of Rodriguez’s most pivotal moments came early on, when he helped a school recover from a devastating ransomware attack.

“They didn’t know what hit them. It was chaos. I stayed up for three days straight, combing through their systems while my wife was recovering from a C-section. My son had just been born,” Rodriguez shared. “I told her, ‘I’m sorry, but this is real, and I have to help.’ I’ll never forget that moment. It’s why I’m still here, doing what I do.”

About John Rodriguez: Life and career

Rodriguez’s story begins in a small mountain town in Puerto Rico, where he was born into a military family. His father, a surveyor for the Army Corps of Engineers, instilled in him values of discipline, integrity, and service from a young age.

Constant relocation exposed Rodriguez to diverse cultures and a life of perpetual adaptation. At just seven years old, his family moved to Florida, where he faced unfamiliar challenges that would forge his resilient spirit. “Those early years taught me to thrive in discomfort — to embrace change and persevere no matter what was thrown at me,” he reflects.

After high school, Rodriguez followed his family’s legacy of service, enlisting in the Air Force. At just 19 years old, he was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where he worked tirelessly on F-16 fighter jets, loading and maintaining their weapon systems. In the sweltering Las Vegas heat, the grueling physical demands of the job sparked something inside him — a desire to push beyond his limits.

“I knew I wanted more,” Rodriguez shares. “I loved what I did, but I realized I wanted to expand my mind just as much as I was pushing my body.” His curiosity and drive led him to cybersecurity — a field where technical precision met high-stakes strategy.

The road was far from easy. Despite his determination, Rodriguez faced repeated setbacks as he attempted to break into the cybersecurity field. He self-taught and self-funded his way through certifications, retraining for cyber roles seven times, only to be denied at every turn.

A new beginning

It was during his time stationed in Turkey that a commander saw his potential and gave Rodriguez the encouragement he needed to pursue cyber operations. “That moment changed everything for me,” Rodriguez says. “It only takes one person to see your worth and open a door.”

From there, Rodriguez’s career accelerated. He was stationed in Germany, where he was hand-selected to build the first virtual reality training center at Ramstein Air Base. As a Staff Sergeant, he worked directly with the Pentagon to create the center from the ground up, showcasing both his technical expertise and his ability to lead complex projects. His groundbreaking work caught the attention of military leaders and set him on a trajectory toward even greater opportunities.

Rodriguez’s accomplishments continued to stack up. He was nominated to serve as an information systems manager for U.S. Air Force cyber operations in Africa and Europe, diving deep into vulnerability analysis and merging his cybersecurity expertise with a sharp understanding of the business side of military operations. From there, he transitioned to Red Team Operations, where he became a subject matter expert in cyber warfare threat emulation. His ability to blend offensive strategy, education, and leadership set him apart in the field.

“Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology — it’s about people, processes, and persistence,” Rodriguez explains. “The greatest threats we face aren’t always the ones we can see. That’s why we need to constantly innovate, educate, and anticipate.”

After working with some of the top cybersecurity firms in the world, Rodriguez launched Cyber Dagger in 2024. The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business is already making a heavy impact on people, businesses and organizations.

Today, Rodriguez’s work at Cyber Dagger reflects the culmination of his journey — a leader who not only understands the battlefield but teaches others how to navigate it. His mission remains clear: to build a future where organizations are equipped to think ahead, act swiftly, and stay secure in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Looking ahead

With the launch of the non-profit and veteran-owned programs, Cyber Dagger isn’t just talking about cybersecurity — they’re changing lives. For Rodriguez, the mission is clear: make cybersecurity accessible, reliable, and honest for the organizations that need it most.

“Whether it’s a non-profit trying to change the world or a veteran-owned business fighting to grow, we’re here to protect them,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what Cyber Dagger is all about.”To learn more about Cyber Dagger, visit cyberdagger.com.