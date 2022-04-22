Cryptocurrency money-spinners? FIREPIN Token (FRPN), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Image courtesy Firepin

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Firepin Token

Shiba Inu (SHIB) created a large number of millionaires when it was at its height last year. Anyone who invested even just the price of a morning coffee in the Shiba Inu SHIB token in 2021, is now probably living life with millions of dollars in their bank accounts. If you didn’t have the opportunity to become a billionaire with Shiba, don’t despair as analysts are predicting that FIREPIN Token (FRPN) can double echo the memecoin’s powerful gains and possibly turn even a small investment into a huge profit.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FRPN is the native, utility token of the FIREPIN ecosystem.

The platform is a democratic one that aims at putting community first, every step of the way.

With the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the necessity for an accessible and efficient blockchain becomes more noticeable. This is where FIREPIN comes in. With FIREPIN, users may connect to 5 of the most effective blockchains Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) all via the FRPN token.

FIREPIN’s phenomenal presale is ending soon, now is the time to get in. Only one presale stage remains, and experts agree that getting in early might pay off handsomely. The FRPN token’s price has doubled since its introduction in February, going from a price of $0.000067 to the current $0.0023!

With just a month left in the presale, now is the time to maximise earnings as the token will officially be launching on DEXs on the 27th of May – not long to go now!. You never know how much the value of FIREPIN can increase once it’s accessible on exchanges, so don’t miss out.

Image courtesy Firepin

Memecoin Space:

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Expanding

SHIB is now trading at $0.000025 per share. The memecoin is expanding and growing daily. It is now accepted as a payment method to purchase luxury cars in some areas of the USA, a multinational company based in Switzerland, and locations all over Europe are now accepting payments in SHIB.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) piqued the attention of a huge number of investors when it was listed on one of the most prominent trading platforms in the game, Robinhood.

Following the long-awaited listing of SHIB on the renowned Robinhood trading and investing platform, which occurred earlier this month, the stock has been rising in popularity. For about a week, SHIB has been the most valuable token in terms of USD value among the top 100 ETH whales, and it has consistently been in the top ten most frequently acquired cryptocurrencies in the world.

A $1,000 investment in the Elon-backed memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) last year at a cost of $0.0056 per coin would be worth over $40,000 at the current price of $0.14 USD. That’s not bad at all for a digital token that began off as a joke based on a viral internet meme.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is Down

With DOGE’s popularity increasing exponentially (as high as 12,000% in 2021), the cryptocurrency saw explosive growth, thanks as well to the efforts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The value of Dogecoin’s DOGE token, on the other hand, declined in the second half of the year and it is struggling in 2022.

Earlier this week, Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin (DOGE), made a bold forecast on his Twitter account that the cryptocurrency will one day reach $1 from its current value of $0.145.

Investors voiced their discontent with the DOGE’s results this year, citing the fact that the currency has lost value rather than gained value as a result of the mocking tone of the tweet.

In fact, DOGE has yet to maintain stability and it is down -0.83% in 24h of trade.

Find Out More Here: