Crypto tokens of the new age: Stellar (XLM), Logarithmic Finance (LOG), Monero (XMR)

Despite being a fresh entry into the financial space, the crypto market is already witnessing the release of tokens that have revolutionary features. The whitepapers of these tokens are filled with technological advancements, creative ideas and a well-intended space for social responsibility. Here is a list of tokens that seem promising in ways that aim to make the investors feel more secure and confident with their finance.

Stellar (XLM)

Ever since its release in 2014, Stellar (XLM) has constantly kept up with advancements within the fintech market. It is an open blockchain network and additionally provides enterprise solutions by acting as a convenient link to the financial institutions for enabling large transactions. Based on the distributed ledger technology, Stellar (XLM) facilitates instant and low-cost transactions between banks and investment firms. This feature is rather suitable for huge transactions as it eliminates the long duration of the process, cost of transfer and the number of intermediaries.

Although Stellar (XLM) is a network for huge institutional transactions, it is still an open blockchain network available to all. It is majorly a hit amongst start-ups and developing organisations given the ease it brings to bigger transactions. With the boom of the start-up industry and crypto market, Stellar (XLM) has become a platform that brings convenience to both of these areas of new-age finance.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new introduction to the crypto-verse and is already creating a buzz in the market with its innovative features. It is a layer-3 switching protocol that links investors and innovators in the fintech market with minimal friction. The main aim of LOG, according to their whitepaper, is to bridge the distance between investors and innovators to smoothen out the development of financial technology altogether.

One of the most efficient features of LOG is that it is creating a multi-chain cross-chain system that will allow investors to generate finances across different decentralised blockchain networks such as Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), etc.

LOG also offers a platform to its token holders for exchanging different cryptocurrencies for their NFTs. This would create a space of financial convenience for creators and innovators. LOG is currently in its presale phase which makes right now the ideal time to invest in this promising new token.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is a private and untraceable token. It has gained momentum in the market ever since its release in 2014 which has also proved its credibility in the crypto market. It stands at the pre-token value of £170.05 as of 11 April, 2022

It is an open-source token that is highly celebrated by crypto enthusiasts. It has proven to be very community-driven given the perfect balance between transparency and privacy. Keeping privacy and security as its central aim, Monero functions on a public distributed ledger system that obscures the transaction information to retain privacy. The anonymity of transactions that Monero (XMR) has maintained is the primary feature that makes it stand apart from the other crypto tokens. It provides investors with a sense of security and Monero has been long enough in the game to be trusted with its legitimacy.

Check Out Securipop (SECR) Presale

Adding on to the list of crypto tokens that are revolutionising the market, Securipop (SECR) is a new entry into the market. SECR is focussed on providing a trustworthy communication layer that is free of third-party interference. It is focussed on creating decentralised communication platforms for its investors and building a secure community. The token has opened its presale phase and is definitely worth looking into.

These are the few innovative tokens that are taking up the crypto market by storm. Apart from being a great investment opportunity, the tokens are changing the face of fintech with every passing minute.

