Crypto projects using the metaverse to drive the market rebound

There is no telling when the current crypto winter will end and with market conditions, marked by an extreme cryptocurrency price plunge, billions of dollars in crypto gains have been wiped.

This does not mean that cryptocurrencies have lost their place in the hearts and minds of people worldwide. On the contrary, cryptos are still being launched now and then, and some are built with the metaverse in mind.

With the metaverse’s continuous growth, their native tokens are opening up new gateways for payments to be conducted on the metaverse.

Some metaverse tokens worth talking about are Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent crypto tokens that have gained a mainstay today, and Dogeliens (DOGET), an upcoming token that seeks to gain massive adoption upon launch.

How Solana (SOL) Is Changing The Web3 Sector

Solana is not looking to let down steam in its growth in the cryptocurrency market with its imminent expansion into the metaverse. The decentralised blockchain allows for the creation and launch of globally scalable and user-friendly projects and dApps, like NFTs, Web3, and metaverses.

With the metaverse still trending amid the cryptocurrency price plunge, Solana is the force driving several metaverse tokens and projects such as STEPN (GMT), Star Atlas (ATLAS), and Solice (SLC).

The Solana-based metaverse coins leverage the core innovations in the Solana blockchain, like its proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism, to add value to the crypto space and drive the crypto market to rebound.

Additionally, the Solana blockchain is powered by SOL, its native token. Currently, SOL ranks 10th on CoinMarketCap’s list of top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Chainlink (LINK) Is Improving Blockchain Technology

Chainlink is an open-source, decentralised Oracle network that uses its native token, LINK, to support advanced smart contracts on any blockchain. It securely connects payment systems, external data sources, and APIs to Ethereum-based smart contracts.

The platform has a global community of users composed of crypto enthusiasts, researchers, and developers. These entities play important roles in Chainlink’s development by sharing the common goal of transforming it into an ecosystem that benefits the entire blockchain industry.

Decentralised oracle networks, like Chainlink, allow blockchains and smart contracts built on them to connect securely with real-world data and services that operate outside of blockchain networks.

Through Chainlink, blockchains and traditional systems that enable metaverse experiences may connect efficiently, transparently, and securely. So, it is a no-brainer that LINK paves the way for the metaverse to grow into a phenomenon that will be pivotal to helping the crypto market rebound.

Dogeliens (DOGET) Is Your Best Chance To Win In The Metaverse

DOGET is the native token of the upcoming decentralised metaverse project, Dogeliens.

As the metaverse and the GameFi market expand, Dogelien plans to unite the two industries by taking the popularity of meme coins and merging them with the fun and financial benefits of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and the metaverse.

Dogeliens seeks to enter the metaverse with the hope of providing an immersive VR experience, new games, new charity and sharing concepts, and educational content to help everyone understand and appreciate the cryptocurrency world better.

The platform will give users access to the metaverse where they can mint their Dogeliens NFTs to participate in the platform’s P2E gaming world.

Despite the ongoing crypto winter, there are a lot of optimistic explanations for why the metaverse is continuing to grow today. Individuals who are optimistic about the overall growth of the crypto space should consider buying crypto projects that power the metaverse.

As the bear market remains in full swing, demand has shifted to projects with metaverse capabilities, which would likely push the prices of these cryptos over the roof. This eventually could drive the crypto market to rebound.

