Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Croatia one-euro coin withdrawn over plagiarism controversy

Croatia’s national bank on Tuesday announced a new tender for the country’s one-euro coin design after a plagiarism scandal.

Published

Croatia's national bank said it would issue a fresh call for new designs for the euro coin
Croatia's national bank said it would issue a fresh call for new designs for the euro coin - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
Croatia's national bank said it would issue a fresh call for new designs for the euro coin - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

Croatia’s national bank on Tuesday announced a new tender for the country’s one-euro coin design after a plagiarism scandal led to the withdrawal of an earlier submission.

Croatia is preparing to adopt the euro currency next year and last week unveiled the winners of a contest whose designs were set to be engraved on the Balkan country’s new coins.

The controversy centred around a logo featuring a marten standing on a branch that was strikingly similar to a picture taken by British photographer Iain H. Leach, drawing accusations of plagiarism online.

The image was intended as an ode to Croatia’s current currency the kuna — which derives its name from a weasel-like carnivore whose fur was used as currency in the Middle Ages.

Following the uproar, the contest’s winner withdrew his proposed design on Monday, citing an “unpleasant atmosphere created in media and on social networks”.

Hours later, Croatia’s national bank said it would issue a fresh call for new designs in the coming days.

Leach hailed the designer’s decision to withdraw his submission.

“I’m not intending to sue anyone. A right decision was made and for me this is the end of the story,” he told a Croatian broadcaster.

The other winning designs included coins featuring the map of Croatia, renowned inventor Nikola Tesla and Glagolitic script — the oldest known Slavic alphabet.

Out of the 27 EU member states, 19 are currently using the euro as their currency.

An Eurobarometer survey last year showed that 61 percent of Croatians support the switch to the euro, despite fears that the adoption of the currency may lead to inflation.

In this article:Croatia, Eu, euro
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Delta Airlines calls for a national unruly passenger no-fly list

The number of disorderly passengers on commercial airplanes has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

17 hours ago
Trucks seen on Toronto streets as part of mass protests agaist Covid health restrictions Trucks seen on Toronto streets as part of mass protests agaist Covid health restrictions

World

Impasse at Canada truckers’ protest as mayor seeks mediator

Trucks seen on Toronto streets as part of mass protests agaist Covid health restrictions - Copyright MYANMAR NEWS AGENCY/AFP/File HandoutMick Gzowski with Genevieve Norman...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Digital downwards spiral? Data breaches show a decline

Almost one billion emails were exposed last year, affecting nearly 1 out of 5 Internet users.

24 hours ago
PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board

Business

Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel to leave Meta’s board

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel will leave Facebook parent Meta's board, the firm said Monday, after a lengthy tenure.

18 hours ago