Creators are set to beat the algorithm with direct connections

Frustrated by ever-changing algorithms and limited visibility, the creator landscape in 2025 will be fuelled by the 3 D’s: data, direct messaging and durable partnerships. This is according to Tom Zsomborgi, CBO at Kinsta.

Zsomborgi, together with Erin Gagnon, general manager of affiliate marketing platform BrandCycle, have explained to Digital Journal their predictions about how creators and brands are expected navigate the next 12 months.

Beginning with Gagnon, the expert says we need to look towards Telegram, stating: “We’re seeing a shift not just with mass media publishers, but also among influencers who are increasingly turning to direct messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Frustrated by algorithms that can delay or limit the visibility of their content, creators are seeking dedicated channels where their followers can reliably see everything they share.”

As to where else things may head, Gagnon notes: “This trend is especially effective for influencers using affiliate models, as it allows them to perfectly time their messages and pair them with strong calls to action—whether promoting a flash sale, product launch, or special offer.”

Affiliate partnerships will prioritize stable rates over commissions

Zsomborgi daws his attention to affiliate partnerships, explaining: “Affiliate partnerships are evolving beyond commissions alone. High-value influencers now prefer a stable rate, regardless of sales numbers, emphasizing quality over quick conversions. This reflects a new standard in affiliate marketing where content creators focus on reputation and long-term brand alignment.”

Creators will turn to data for competitive advantage

With the patterns to be adopted by creators, Gagnon predicts: “Next year, we’ll see affiliate creators gain a competitive edge through access to detailed sales data, empowering them to better understand and serve their audiences. While campaigns and collaborations that align with creators’ personal brands will remain popular in 2025, those relying solely on brand partnerships or sponsored posts may lack access to the valuable and timely insights affiliate creators can tap into.”

As to the consequences of such measures, Gagnon thinks:” This data-driven approach positions affiliate creators for greater success in refining strategies and optimizing earnings next year.”

Brand Awareness > Direct Sales

Boosting the brand becomes very more important, explains Zsomborgi: “With the rise of ad blockers and reduced data visibility, brand awareness is becoming essential for success in affiliate marketing across both B2C and B2B. While B2C brands can still leverage influencers to drive direct sales for impulse buyers, B2B will need to focus on brand building and long-term engagement. The shift away from direct sales tactics means that creating an unforgettable brand presence is now crucial to keep customers coming back.”