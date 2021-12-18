Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Covid rules shutting down Hong Kong's aviation industry: Qatar Airways boss

Hong Kong’s strict adherence to a zero-Covid strategy is damaging the hub’s aviation industry and “killing” Cathay Pacific.

Published

Covid rules shutting down Hong Kong's aviation industry: Qatar Airways boss
Hong Kong has pursued a closed border, zero-Covid strategy that has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated - Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE
Hong Kong has pursued a closed border, zero-Covid strategy that has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated - Copyright AFP/File Anthony WALLACE

Hong Kong’s strict adherence to a zero-Covid strategy is damaging the hub’s aviation industry and “killing” Cathay Pacific, a major shareholder in the city’s home carrier told local media.

Following Beijing’s lead, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s strictest quarantine measures and travel curbs, which has kept the city coronavirus-free but internationally isolated.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker took issue with a border-control rule that temporarily bans airlines that have brought in infected passengers.

“You can’t just shut the aviation industry (down) because somebody got infected coming in (on) someone’s aeroplane,” he told the South China Morning Post.

Al Baker added that he was “a little disappointed” that Hong Kong has remained closed, and he had expected a major part of Cathay’s fleet to be flying again.

Qatar Airways is Cathay’s third-largest shareholder, with a 9.6 percent stake purchased for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million) in 2017.

Under Hong Kong’s rules, if an airline brings in too many infected passengers on a particular route, it is banned from flying that route for two weeks.

Those rules have been tightened over fears of the Omicron variant, which Hong Kong has recorded 14 cases of as of Friday.

Qatar Airways has been banned five times since November 2020, according to the SCMP.

Last month, British Airways announced it was suspending Hong Kong flights after crew members were required to quarantine following a positive Covid test among the staff.

Earlier this month, AFP reported that Cathay has been hit by a wave of pilot resignations, with employees citing exhaustion and growing resentment.

Some Cathay flights operate on a closed-loop system, requiring pilots to spend weeks shuttling within plane-to-hotel bubbles to avoid triggering quarantine when they return.

Global delivery giant FedEx said last month that it would relocate its pilots overseas and shut down its crew base in Hong Kong, citing the city’s anti-coronavirus policies.

In this article:covid, Hong Kong, Qatar Airways
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

12 hours ago
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Life

Omicron seen as the biggest current threat to global public health

As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the U.S., the variant is now considered the “biggest threat to global public health.”

16 hours ago
UK PM Johnson under fire after by-election disaster UK PM Johnson under fire after by-election disaster

World

UK's Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

British PM Boris Johnson faced questions about his leadership after weeks of controversy culminated in a crushing by-election defeat.

22 hours ago

Life

This year’s flu vaccine doesn’t match the main circulating flu virus strain

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved...

12 hours ago