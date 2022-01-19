Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

COVID-19 disruption creates a new arena for business startups

The second highest motivator mentioned, by 69 percent of the people polled, was altruistic. This was a desire to contribute to their community.

Published

Out of the shadow, Egypt money-pooling apps thrive
An employee of "Al-Gameya", a tech startup for money-pooling, holds a phone with the application at the company offices in Egypt’s capital Cairo - Copyright AFP Khaled DESOUKI
An employee of "Al-Gameya", a tech startup for money-pooling, holds a phone with the application at the company offices in Egypt’s capital Cairo - Copyright AFP Khaled DESOUKI

The pandemic has impacted companies and employees across every sector, sometimes in different ways according to the business interest of the company. There have also been changes to the economy in terms of a rise in small businesses.

With an increased number of business closures and layoffs came more time spent at home – which led to many in the U.S., and other territories, creating small businesses at a relatively fast pace.

But what are the factors behind this startup boom? In terms of the human element, it could be asked what is the availability of extra time more motivating than the need to make money?

According to a new data report by Zapier, the top five reasons why COVID pushed entrepreneurs to start a new business include time-based elements. In fact, the number one reason, at 77 percent of survey respondents, was that those establishing a new venture said they did so because they had extra time to plan during the pandemic.

The second highest motivator mentioned, by 69 percent of the people polled, was altruistic. This was a desire to contribute to their community and society.

Bubbling below this was the more standard reason for seeking to open a business: opportunism. With this, 65 percent of business leaders said they started their new firm in order to take advantage of business opportunities presented by the pandemic.

Not only did the disruption from the pandemic create new opportunities, for a sizeable number of people it provided a more straightforward process. With this area, 60 percent stated it would be easier to start up a new company during the pandemic.

The pandemic appears to have created a set of circumstances that:

  • Increased the availability of key inputs to new business creation.
  • Lowered the potential opportunity cost for starting a new business.

The above reasons were cited by entrepreneurs as areas to take advantage of during the duration of the pandemic..

A relatively high number of people said that their interests were purely financial. Here 57 percent indicated they were driven to launch their business as a result of a need to make more money.

As well as the personal motivations captured, the research also looked at technological changes/ Many survey respondents also reported that automation tools made it easier to start a business and had a positive impact on business efficiency and effectiveness.

In this article:business technology, COVID-19, Enterprise, Startup, Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Business

Crude oil climbs to its highest prices since 2014

Oil prices surge to 7-year high with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. Source - Flcelloguy at...

22 hours ago
US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

Life

Texas abortion ban remains in effect after appeals court ruling

Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas on October 2, 2021 -...

17 hours ago
UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs

Life

UK’s Johnson, facing demands to resign, lifts almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLORFighting for his political life,...

6 hours ago
US Capitol assault probe subpoenas Trump ally Giuliani US Capitol assault probe subpoenas Trump ally Giuliani

World

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas Trump ally Giuliani

The congressional committee investigating the US Capitol riot issued subpoenas Tuesday to Rudy Giuliani.

20 hours ago