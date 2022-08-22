Counting the cost of digital transformation errors

Office block in the City of London. Image by Tim Sandle.

According to new research (“The State of Digital Adoption 2022-2023”) from WalkMe, a digital adoption firm, too many firms have not implemented digital transformation initiatives due to lack of resources, lack of expertise, or due to the incorrect technologies having been purchased.

The survey polled leaders based in North America, UK and Ireland, and several European Union members.

To redress the digital transformation issues, the survey recognises that technology is at the heart of the employee experience with many enterprises recognizing that technology is key to satisfied employees.

In relation to this, 64 percent of enterprises say that technology and end user experience are more important than office facilities when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. This of course depends on the suitability of the technology and the ease of training and roll-out.

If firms get the technology experience wrong, then this can result in employee exit. Here, 61 percent of companies indicate that poor employee experiences with IT are likely to add to the “Great Resignation” (the mass exodus from many types of companies that has occurred after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic).

At the same time, training and support need to be tailored to the individual. In relation to this, 63 percent of companies are of the view that a one-size-fits-all approach to technology support and training “isn’t applicable”. Therefore there is scope of a more bespoke approach to enterprise applications.

Another trend from the survey is that maximizing uptake is a priority, although too many businesses lack focus. Maximizing adoption of digital technologies is a clear priority for businesses. In relation to this, 40 percent of firms indicate that application utilization is a top priority, with only security systems ranking higher.

In addition, in 71 percent of enterprises, the C-suite takes a strong interest in the adoption of new technologies. As a further pathway to success, in 68 percent, there is an individual or team of individuals with responsibility for ensuring adoption of digital technologies happens, while the same percentage say they use adoption as a measurement of transformation success.

Yet in too many enterprises they do not know exactly who these individuals are. And maximizing uptake does not always appear in enterprises’ strategic goals or key performance indicators.

This is brought out by 60 percent of organizations do not yet have a clear strategy to increase adoption of digital technologies and 59 percent lack specific key performance indicators designed to measure digital adoption.