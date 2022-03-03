Could HUH Token (HUH) be as good of a choice as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

- Photo courtesy HUH Token

This article is Sponsored Content by HUH Token

Initially, there was only one meme coin showing a Japanese hunting dog that attracted cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Dogecoin (DOGE) gained prominence and remained the pinnacle meme coin of investors.

Another token appeared soon after however, which some people in the crypto community dubbed the “Dogecoin killer”. Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered the scene. This cryptocurrency was enough to create their own plethora of Inu-themed coins: Akita Inu (AKITA), Kishu Inu (KISHU) and Floki Inu (FLOKI). According to Coinmarketcap, all these cryptocurrencies are considerable investments with good trading volume figures in their meme currency category.

Shiba Inu finally moved past Dogecoin in the cryptocurrency market capitalisation rankings recently. That triumph didn’t last long, however. Dogecoin is currently the 13th largest cryptocurrency, with Shiba Inu dropping to 14th.

Despite the comparison between the two currencies, a new one has emerged that perhaps has the possibility achieve a similar level of fame. A new cryptocurrency launched on December 6, 2021, called HUH Token (HUH), launched into the market at record levels. It aims to become a top 10 cryptocurrency by the end of this year. It has shown a 3,500% increase in only 5 days after launch. HUH Token (HUH) is currently tradable on BitForex, PancakeSwap and Uniswap. It’s also listed on both Coingeko and Coinmarketcap.

Shiba Inu and its currency has stated that it may be accepted as a payment option by AMC Entertainment in the future. The cinema chain already on the other hand allows consumers to buy gift cards with Dogecoin (DOGE) so it may not be long. According to the HUH Token white paper, they also have a social media platform that is being designed around monetising user interaction sentiment. Currently, there is no formal or well-established social media platform situated in web3.0, so this is a niche that could be very lucrative for holders.

Robinhood could potentially choose to include Shiba Inu in its trading platform. However, it is unclear whether this will happen or not. Robinhood executives have publicly indicated that they are in no rush to make other cryptocurrencies accessible to stakeholders. As Robinhood customers can currently choose to invest in Dogecoin, even if Shiba Inu (SHIB) is allowed into the trading platform currently, it will only be able to catch up with its biggest competitor.

The price is primarily determined by demand and hype, with meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) this is even more significant. HUH Token (HUH) fundamentally understands this as part of its initial success due to its referral mechanism that allows HUH holders to give a code to friends and family, giving them a discount on sales and also 10% of their first purchase as a reward to the person who generated the code. This is given to the wallet in BNB.

Dogecoin, however, has Elon Musk on its side. The Tesla CEO stated that the cryptocurrency could be used to buy merchandise from his company, which increased its value by 15%. Dogecoin (DOGE) rose to $0.20 after Musk’s tweet and has risen over 5,500% over the past 12 months, according to data from Coinbase’s website. Musk, who frequently writes about cryptocurrencies on Twitter and has previously described Dogecoin as the “people’s cryptocurrency”. Tesla recently announced it would soon test accepting Dogecoin as payment for some merchandise.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may claim the top spot against Dogecoin’s (DOGE) cryptocurrency ranking, but there is no way to predict with any degree of accuracy whether or not this will occur.

As the two dogs battle for top place, HUH Token shows that the combination of a referral and reflection mechanism with a social platform leads to a new and innovative era of financial wealth. Their ethos involves helping anyone, regardless of their start in life, achieve generational wealth, not just venture capitalists.

Learn More About HUH Token Here: