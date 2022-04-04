Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Costa Rica: President-elect Chaves wants to ‘improve’ deal with IMF

Costa Rica aims to improve its deal with the IMF, president-elect Rodrigo Chaves said.

Published

Costa Rican President-elect Rodrigo Chaves offers a press conference one day after being elected in the second round, in San José, on April 4, 2022.
Costa Rican President-elect Rodrigo Chaves offers a press conference one day after being elected in the second round, in San José, on April 4, 2022. - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Costa Rican President-elect Rodrigo Chaves offers a press conference one day after being elected in the second round, in San José, on April 4, 2022. - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Moises AVILA, David GOLDBERG

Costa Rica aims to improve its deal with the IMF, president-elect Rodrigo Chaves said  Monday, a day after his election as the Central American nation’s next president.

He was referring to the deal signed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the outgoing government for a loan of more than $1.7 billion.

“The IMF is not a source of resources for government financing needs. We see it as an instrument to give confidence to those who have to lend us money, (as proof) that Costa Rica will be able to honor its debts,” said Chaves, a former World Bank executive for nearly 30 years.

“The Fund needs to be grateful to us for more ambitious public policy measures in terms of economic recovery and fiscal responsibility” in order to allow Costa Rica to have access to funding from other bodies, he said.

“We are not going to relax the commitment (made to the IMF) for sound and responsible public finances,” he stressed.

At the end of March, the IMF approved the second installment of $284 million provided for in the agreement signed on March 1, 2021, while giving Costa Rica more time to carry out the reforms agreed to in order to reduce its public deficit.

The IMF demanded in particular the adoption of a law on pensions and public employment in order to reduce public spending.

Costa Rica ended fiscal year 2021 with a deficit of 5.18% of GDP, compared to 8.03% in 2020. Public debt stands at over $42.4 billion (over 70% of GDP).

In this article:costarica, economía, politica
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

UNESCO: At least 53 historical sites have been damaged in Russian invasion of Ukraine

UNESCO has confirmed that at least 53 cultural sites have been damaged during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

21 hours ago
Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far

World

Plan ‘B’? What Russia plans next in Ukraine

Russia appears to have abandoned for now the initial aim in its invasion of Ukraine of seizing Kyiv and ousting the Ukrainian government.

9 hours ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Grammys Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Grammys

World

Ukraine’s Zelensky appears in taped video at Grammys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in Sunday, urging support for his country.

23 hours ago

World

Taliban bans opium poppy cultivation, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs

Cultivating the opium poppy in Afghanistan was banned on Sunday, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs.

10 hours ago