Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Congress must step in to prevent ‘devastating’ US rail strike: Biden

AFP

Published

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to deploy rarely used legislative powers to force adoption of a preliminary deal which freight rail companies and workers had struck in September before some unions backed off
US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to deploy rarely used legislative powers to force adoption of a preliminary deal which freight rail companies and workers had struck in September before some unions backed off - Copyright AFP Susannah Ireland
US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to deploy rarely used legislative powers to force adoption of a preliminary deal which freight rail companies and workers had struck in September before some unions backed off - Copyright AFP Susannah Ireland

US President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to intervene urgently to prevent a strike by railroad workers that he warned would “devastate our economy.”

Biden asked Congress to deploy rarely used legislative powers to force adoption of a preliminary deal which freight rail companies and workers had struck in September before some of the trade unions backed off, returning to their threat to go on strike.

While noting his pro-union credentials, the Democratic party leader said there was no alternative to forcing through the contested deal, which covers wage increases and working conditions.

“Let me be clear: a rail shutdown would devastate our economy. Without freight rail, many US industries would shut down. My economic advisors report that as many as 765,000 Americans — many union workers themselves — could be put out of work in the first two weeks alone,” Biden said in a statement.

If an agreement is not reached by December 9, the world’s largest economy could see nearly 7,000 freight trains grind to a halt, at a cost of more than $2 billion a day, according to the American Association of Railroads.

Alluding to the crucial role played by trains in serving the continent-spanning country, Biden said a strike would mean that “communities could lose access to chemicals necessary to ensure clean drinking water. Farms and ranches across the country could be unable to feed their livestock.”

– December 9 deadline –

A dispute between workers and freight companies has been simmering for months. A strike was narrowly averted in September after Biden and his top aides intervened in marathon negotiations.

However four of the 12 unions involved later failed to ratify the deal, sparking the new crisis.

“As a proud pro-labor president, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views of those who voted against the agreement,” Biden said. “But in this case — where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families — I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal.”

Biden acknowledged union concerns over lack of sick leave in the deal but said now was not the time to try and fix an issue plaguing workplaces across the economy.

“I share workers’ concern,” he said, “but at this critical moment for our economy, in the holiday season, we cannot let our strongly held conviction for better outcomes for workers deny workers the benefits of the bargain they reached, and hurl this nation into a devastating rail freight shutdown.”

Biden urged Congress to pass the legislation “well in advance of December 9th so we can avoid disruption.”

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House until January, when Republicans take over, said the bill would be put to a vote “this week.”

It will then go to the Senate, where the Democrats hold a narrow majority.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Authorities last year launched an investigation into food delivery platforms following claims of exploitative labour practices Authorities last year launched an investigation into food delivery platforms following claims of exploitative labour practices

Business

China Covid lockdowns shut delivery workers out of their homes

Officials in the Chinese capital have doubled down on the country's hallmark zero-Covid policy in recent weeks.

12 hours ago

Business

Secure business: Expanding the cyberattack surface

Technologies that can save money and increase efficiency will continue to be appealing to corporations that are facing budget reductions.

16 hours ago

Business

Uneven distribution: Where do most of the freelancers in the U.S. congregate?

Across the U.S., the highest numbers of freelancers are found in the Southern and Western regions.

19 hours ago
UK start-up Notpla makes naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants UK start-up Notpla makes naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants

Business

UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory

UK start-up Notpla makes naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants - Copyright AFP Justin TALLISMarie HEUCLINA...

19 hours ago