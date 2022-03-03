The Japanese government has pledged large stimulus measures in a bid to support economic recovery and those hit by the pandemic downturn. — © AFP

The digital world is fast moving and fast paced, driving changes with technology, work organization, and workplace culture. One interesting point of speculation is whether the technological drivers will lead to a more harmonized world of business or a more diverse one?

According to Ahmed Quadri, Chief Customer Officer at Heap (a provider of digital insights), things are shifting towards a less homogenous state and the business world should expect greater diversification. In fact, the expert argues, diversifying is core to business competitiveness.

Quadri tells Digital Journal “Companies will compete on increasingly differentiated digital experiences. The focus on delivering differentiated digital experiences will only intensify.”

Differentiation is a part of a business and marketing strategy where a company focuses on distinct differences in its offering to customers as the basis for establishing a competitive advantage.

Furthermore, the wide availability of digital technology enables the firm to establish niches more readily, but without a defined strategy this can go awry.

With this knowledge, how should the typical business react to the altered landscape? Quadri’s recommendation is: “To be successful at this, companies will need to have an increasingly detailed understanding of the customer journey, uncovering blindspots in funnels to get a deeper understanding of the actual end-user experience.”

The digital customer journey is about the path followed by an Internet user – from the awareness stage right through to the purchase stage. The process covers every single interaction that takes place online between the customer and the brand throughout the buying journey.

In addition, firms need to consider how they make decisions in order to respond promptly to market signal. Quadri says: “They’ll also need a sharp sense of the actions they can take to make improvements. The growing number of technologies that can help teams with these goals will present a wide spectrum of solutions to choose from.”

There is a ‘but’, however. Quadri cautions: “Companies will need to also consider how these solutions complement their existing tools to deliver that differentiated experience.”

Here digital technology can be harnessed to help to business to make the changes that will impact the business area the most. It is important that customers are able to notice why a given business is different instead of the firm having to keep telling them. In other words, digital technologies can be used to foster more subtle messaging.