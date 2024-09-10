Companies are once again considering providing pensions over 401Ks

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

In the competition to attract and retain top talent, an increasing number of companies are rethinking how they can offer enhanced retirement benefits to employees. That has led to the once-again growing popularity of pension plans. Once falling out of favor in comparison to the 401K plan, pensions are now on the rise again.

David Burns, CEO of Vitech, one of the top pension administration platforms, noted growing interest among companies to provide employees with pension plans. Burns said companies are seeking to distinguish themselves in a competitive labor market.

Companies who want to drive longer term retention of talent see the benefit to offer their workforce more secure retirement options. Economic uncertainty and market volatility have also made the relative security of pension plans attractive to prospective employees. In response, companies are now contemplating pensions, which provide a lifetime payout in retirement, as a way to attract and retain top talent. Burns shed light on how executive teams are thinking about retirement benefits for employees.

Question: Are you seeing more companies who are increasingly considering a pension program over a 401K plan for their employees?

David Burns: Yes, we are observing a growing interest among companies in considering pension programs over traditional 401(k) plans. This trend is particularly evident in industries where long-term employee retention and stability are critical. Companies are beginning to recognize the value of offering more secure retirement options to attract and retain top talent. As the workforce becomes more aware of the financial uncertainties associated with defined contribution plans, there is a renewed appreciation for the predictable benefits that pensions provide.

Q: What are some of the drivers behind that paradigm change?

Burns: Several factors are driving this paradigm shift. Firstly, economic volatility and market uncertainties have highlighted the risks associated with 401(k) plans, where employees bear the investment risk. Additionally, there’s a growing concern about retirement readiness, with many employees realizing that their 401(k) savings might not be sufficient to ensure financial security in retirement. Companies are seeking ways to differentiate themselves in a competitive labor market, and offering a pension plan can be a powerful tool for attracting and retaining skilled workers who prioritize long-term financial stability.

Q: Can you share some of the important benefits that a pension program offers to a company over a 401K plan?

Burns: A pension program offers several significant benefits to a company over a 401(k) plan. One of the most notable advantages is the ability to provide employees with a guaranteed income in retirement, which can lead to higher employee satisfaction and loyalty. Pensions also shift the investment risk away from employees, giving them greater financial security and peace of mind. For the company, a well-structured pension plan can serve as a strategic tool for workforce planning, helping to manage employee turnover and ensure a stable, experienced workforce. It’s also worth noting that companies that offer pension plans often enhance their reputation as employers who are committed to the long-term well-being of their employees.

Q: What considerations should management think about when weighing the choice between the two?

Burns: When deciding between a pension program and a 401(k) plan, management should consider several key factors. These include the financial implications for both the company and its employees, the potential impact on employee recruitment and retention, and the administrative complexities involved in managing each type of plan. It’s also important to evaluate the long-term sustainability of the pension plan and the company’s ability to meet future funding obligations.

Additionally, management should assess the overall retirement readiness of their workforce and determine which plan type aligns best with their employees’ needs and the company’s strategic goals. That said, companies should recognize that they don’t have to choose one over the other exclusively; offering both a pension and a 401(k) plan can provide a balanced approach that maximizes retirement benefits and meets diverse employee needs. Ultimately, the decision should be guided by a comprehensive analysis of how each option supports the company’s objectives and values.