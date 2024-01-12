Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

This article is Sponsored Content by On The Map Marketing

Various types of negligence claims are commonly pursued throughout the U.S., and South Florida is no different. People get into accidents all the time due to the negligence of others. If you suffered injuries due to another person’s negligence or misconduct, a personal injury claim lawyer can help you understand if you have the legal grounds to file a claim.

They will analyze your case and its circumstances and explain your legal options to you. If you decide to follow up with your claim, a personal injury lawyer can give you a fighting chance to maximize your compensation if the evidence is strong enough. Here are some common types of negligence claims in South Florida:

Car accidents

In the U.S., around 3.6 million car accidents occur yearly, and with such large numbers, it’s not a surprise to know that some of these accidents occur in South Florida. Car accident negligence claims are often a result of accidents occurring from:

Distracted driving

Speeding

Reckless driving

Impaired driving, or

Failure to obey traffic laws

Car accident victims often file negligence claims against the parties deemed responsible for seeking compensation for their property damage, injuries, lost wages, and other losses.

Premises liability

Property owners are responsible for keeping their premises safe or informing the public of potential hazards. When property owners fail to exercise reasonable care in maintaining their premises safe, individuals might suffer personal injuries from unsafe structures such as uneven surfaces or lack of security.

Negligence claims can arise from these instances where property owners can be held liable for their negligent actions or misconduct. Slip and fall accidents are among the most common accidents that occur in these instances.

Nursing home negligence

In South Florida, it’s not uncommon to hear about negligence claims being filed against facilities or negligent staff members. Elderly individuals who reside in nursing homes or assisted living facilities are entitled to adequate care.

If a facility is understaffed, provides inadequate care or improper supervision, and medical errors occur, the facility or its staff can be sued for either negligence or abuse.

Medical malpractice

Medical malpractice claims sadly occur often in the U.S., and South Florida is no exception. Negligence claims related to medical procedures occur when individuals do not receive the standard medical care or are harmed through surgical errors, misdiagnoses, medication errors, or birth injuries. Such cases require in-depth analysis of the circumstances that led up to the injury. Personal injury lawyers often work alongside medical professionals to prove negligence.

Product liability

Vehicles, pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, or consumer goods should not pose a threat to individuals. However, when companies create defective products that cause harm to consumers, they can be held liable through product liability claims.

Construction accidents

Another common type of negligence claim in South Florida comes from the construction industry, where workers or bystanders are injured due to unsafe work conditions, faulty equipment, inadequate safety protocols, or contractor negligence.

When this occurs, injured individuals or workers have a right to file a personal injury or workers’ compensation claim to receive compensation.