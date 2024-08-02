Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Coca-Cola says will appeal US tax court penalty worth $6 bn

AFP

Published

Coca-Cola will pay $6 bn in a long-running tax didpute, but says it expects to prevail on appeal
Coca-Cola will pay $6 bn in a long-running tax didpute, but says it expects to prevail on appeal - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File GEORGE FREY
Coca-Cola will pay $6 bn in a long-running tax didpute, but says it expects to prevail on appeal - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File GEORGE FREY

Coca-Cola said Friday it plans to pay a tax penalty worth $6 billion while it pursues an appeal in a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

“The company believes it will prevail on appeal,” Coca-Cola said of a US tax court ruling dated July 31 that covered the years 2007, 2008 and 2009. The back taxes amount to $2.7 billion, which with interest makes the total owed “approximately $6.0 billion,” the company said.

“The company looks forward to the opportunity to begin the appellate process and, as part of that process, will pay the agreed-upon liability and interest to the IRS,” Coca-Cola said Friday, adding that it has 90 days to file a notice with the US Court of Appeals.

The case dates to 2015 when Coca-Cola received a notice from the IRS contesting the company’s accounting of income from foreign affiliates over the need for “arms-length” pricing of transactions with these entities, Coca-Cola said in a securities filing.

Following a November 2020 decision in which the US Tax Court ruled against Coca-Cola, the company set aside reserves of $438 million.

On June 28 following an updated analysis, Coca-Cola increased the tax reserves to $456 million.

Coca-Cola’s press release Friday did not give a timeframe for the $6 billion payments.

In its latest quarterly filing, Coca-Cola said the IRS could also look to apply its methodology on pricing with foreign affiliates for the years 2010 through 2023, resulting in “the potential aggregate incremental tax and interest liability” of $16 billion.

The Coca-Cola filing also said the company was evaluating how recent court rulings for the tax case. This includes the Supreme Court decision overturning the 40-year Chevron v Natural Resources Defense Council precedent to reign in federal regulatory agencies.

Shares of Coca-Cola fell 0.2 percent in late-morning trading.

In this article:Beverage News, coca, cola, Litigation, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Building a thriving tech community in the Prairies with Tech Thursdays

After two years of operating through Neo Financial, Tech Thursday has spun out into an event of its own.

20 hours ago
Thomas Jolly says he has become the target of cyberbullying Thomas Jolly says he has become the target of cyberbullying

Business

Olympics organisers ‘firmly condemn’ harassment of opening ceremony artists

Paris 2024 gives its full support to Thomas Jolly as well as the creators and artists of the opening ceremony.

3 hours ago
A doctor checks on a patient with sores caused by the monkeypox infection A doctor checks on a patient with sores caused by the monkeypox infection

Tech & Science

Mpox in DR Congo: Who, what, when, where, and why

Mpox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It is transmitted by close contact between individuals or with infected animals.

20 hours ago
Lachlan McLean Lachlan McLean

Entertainment

Lachlan McLean talk about the Australian TV series ‘Made in Bondi’

Lachlan McLean. Photo Credit: Aldrin Del CarmenFormer professional athlete, model, and social influencer Lachlan McLean chatted about being a part of the Australian TV...

13 hours ago