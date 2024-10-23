Coastec Built outpaces competitors with 100 homes per year pipeline

Photo courtesy of Coastec Built

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Coastec Built, a Florida-based construction and real estate development company, seeks to tackle the affordable housing market with its plan to deliver 100 homes per year over the next five years.

Under the wing of founder and president Luis Ignacio Coll, a civil engineer with an MBA from Nova Southeastern University, Coastec Built has made its sole mission supporting low and mid-income families in need of quality, affordable housing.

Addressing the affordable housing crisis

Coll, who founded Coastec Built to provide residential and commercial solutions to underserved communities, is vocal about the urgent need for affordable housing, especially in Florida, where the company primarily operates.

“These families have been able to purchase homes due to low price points and our focus on designing homes that meet FHA requirements,” Coll explains. “While I wish it were possible to provide every family with the home they deserve, our focus now is to make sure the ones they can afford are safe, high-quality, and built to code and beyond.”

Much of the company’s advantage relies on Coll’s skill in engineering and business, with Coastec Built having successfully delivered over 120 homes to families in need since its founding. The company’s current pipeline, which aims to deliver 100 homes annually for the next five years, is only possible through Coll’s decades of experience and a skilled team of project experts.

A people-first view of construction

Coastec Built’s success is attributed to its construction project methodology, emphasizing efficiency, long-term stability, and cost-effectiveness without cutting corners. Most notably, Coll’s engineering background has been instrumental in utilizing advanced construction techniques that maximize material usage, minimize waste, and streamline project management.

“I feel what really sets us apart is our leadership qualifications and technological knowledge. Every member of the core team is a seasoned pro. We’ve all worked on more sites than you can count,” Coll states. “Even on the off-site project management side, we use software like Procore, Quickbooks, Epicore, and Oracle for efficiency and an easier procurement process.”

With the latest technology and lean construction methods, Coastec Built has reduced construction costs without compromising quality. In turn, developers who contract the company can offer competitively priced homes to low- and mid-income families.

Strengthening communities and generating jobs

Beyond simply building homes, Coastec Built’s drive to create affordable housing extends to the communities it serves. The company is known for working on projects in distressed areas, providing much-needed housing and generating both direct and indirect jobs. This stimulates local economies and renews the residents’ pride and sense of ownership in their community.

“We understand that every project we undertake has a wider effect on the surrounding area,” Coll shares. “I am greeted and thanked by many of our subcontractors and employees daily — many of which have had difficulty securing employment for various reasons.”

Coastec Built is seeking to expand its operations further, with plans to serve markets in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Texas. However, its focus on communities remains the same.

“Coastec Built was and always will be about people first. We’re doing everything we can to build America’s future,” concludes Luis Coll. “Each project is a step toward that goal.”