Coworking space trends: What does this reveal about the US property market?

Office work, open plan. Image by Tim Sandle.

The total square footage attributed to coworking spaces has grown by 3 percent in the past quarter, now claiming 136.85 million square feet (with 3.3 million more sq. ft. added in the last three months). This headline figure has rich detail within it.

CoworkingCafe’s latest quarterly report on the coworking industry leverages proprietary data as of December 2024. In this study, the company has broken down coworking space stock availability across the 25 largest markets, along with their size and distribution, subscription prices and top coworking operators.

The top leading coworking operators among the top 25 U.S. markets remain the same ones as in the previous quarters: Regus, Industrious, WeWork, Spaces and HQ, Industrious taking WeWork’s second spot.

Coworking is an arrangement in which workers for different companies share an office space. This concept enables cost savings to be made and provides convenience through the use of common infrastructures, such as equipment, utilities and receptionist and custodial services, and in some cases refreshments and parcel acceptance services. The biggest global market is within the U.S.

The main trend reveals that U.S. national coworking inventory increased by 2 percent in Q4 2024. This translates to 147 more coworking spaces throughout the country, reaching a total of 7,695.

The three leading markets with the highest number of coworking spaces saw a slight shift: Los Angeles still leads with 292 spaces (same as Q3), while Dallas-Fort Worth held on to its runner-up position with 286 flex workspaces. Washington, D.C. moved to the third position with 277 spaces, bumping Manhattan to the fourth spot.

These data indicate how the coworking market performed in Q4 2024:

Salt Lake City saw the biggest increase in inventory — registering 8% more coworking spaces Q-o-Q. At the same time, Minneapolis-St. Paul’s supply decreased the most — by 2%.