Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

CNN to close streaming service after one month

CNN+ was billed as one of the most significant developments in the television channel’s history but will close on April 30.

Published

Photo: Josh Hallett via Wikimedia (CC BY 2.0)
Photo: Josh Hallett via Wikimedia (CC BY 2.0)

CNN will shut down its new streaming service next week, just one month after launching it with much fanfare, the US network announced Thursday.

CNN+ was billed as one of the most significant developments in the television channel’s history but will close on April 30.

The decision was made by new management after CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month, CNN Business said.

“While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN,” Chris Licht, the incoming president of CNN, wrote in a memo to staff, according to the New York Times.

“It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.”

CNN+ was launched on March 29, with the network investing tens of millions of dollars in the venture and running an aggressive marketing campaign as it tried to break into America’s competitive streaming marketplace.

It had also lured talent from other networks including former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

Hundreds of CNN+ staff, many of whom had only just been hired, were told of the decision to close on Thursday.

In this article:cnn, CNN+, Economy, Internet, Media, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: New Russian super-nuke restarts hair-trigger nuclear war scenarios

Russian history is typically a horror story, occasionally relieved by millions of deaths.

17 hours ago
A member of the anti-narcotics police and a dog check for drugs in banana boxes destined for Italy at the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 12, 2022 A member of the anti-narcotics police and a dog check for drugs in banana boxes destined for Italy at the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 12, 2022

World

Hidden in bananas and tea, cocaine departs Ecuador port by the ton

The ingenuity of criminal gangs means tons of cocaine leave the port hidden in food containers.

15 hours ago
UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal

World

Op-Ed: Assange case — Chasing the ghosts of the past using only double standards?

Is leaking information regarding war crimes an offense? Against whom?

16 hours ago
Assange's extradition to the US is one step closer Assange's extradition to the US is one step closer

World

Australia says will not challenge Assange extradition

Australia will not challenge Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S. and has confidence in the British judicial system.

18 hours ago