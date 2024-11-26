CMO sparks innovation in digital and data-driven marketing

Photo courtesy of Yana Ernazarova

“The pace of change in consumer expectations shows no sign of slowing down, and brands that fail to adapt their digital and data strategies quickly enough will be left behind,” says Yana Ernazarova, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Edushape.

Her words carry the weight of her journey from the halls of Procter & Gamble to innovative startup spaces, where she had a role in devising marketing approaches used in millions of households. The marketing visionary’s methods for consumer engagement are as data-driven as they are deeply connected to evolving consumer needs. She speaks to consumers on a relatable, human level.

The digital pulse: Innovating marketing strategies

With a career focused on examining consumer behavior and translating those insights into actionable marketing strategies, Ernazarova oversees initiatives at Edushape, a brand specializing in developmental toys for children. At Edushape, her focus is on strategies aimed at a digitally savvy and globally connected audience.

She explains her perspective on integrating global consumer data into marketing: “Data allows us to stay responsive, keeping pace with a marketplace that is no longer static. The more we understand our consumers, the more we can shape our product and communication strategies around their dynamic needs.”

Previously at P&G, Ernazarova led Pampers’ startup team, where she was tasked with helping the company’s flagship brands compete against digital-first disruptors. Her team introduced innovative content marketing channels and progressive consumer engagement models, all powered by real-time consumer data. These strategies became pivotal for global brands like Pampers, Gillette, and Tide, driving measurable success across multiple markets. The results earned her numerous accolades, culminating in P&G’s CEO Award, an honor reserved for the top 1% of performers worldwide.

Markets with a pulse: Global reach, local touch

With professional experience across the United States and Switzerland, as well as global strategy roles covering over 60 markets, her insights into cultural differences allowed her to guide P&G through digital product expansions in markets like Japan, Brazil, and Germany, ensuring strategies remained adaptable to local elements.

“The world is interconnected, yet each market has its own heartbeat,” she explains. “For a brand to be successful, especially at scale, it must resonate locally.”

At her current workplace, Ernazarova applies that same global insight to the digital space. “We are working on meeting parents’ needs by creating educational tools that speak to their cultural contexts,” she notes, shedding light on Edushape’s commitment to inclusive learning experiences.

Green growth: Building brands with purpose, not just profit

Yana Ernazarova always leans toward sustainability. She has advocated for environmentally responsible practices in a field that often prioritizes rapid growth and overlooks eco-kindness. “Sustainability is an obligation that we all share,” she remarks. Her goal is to weave sustainable practices into every brand she works with, guaranteeing that they reflect consumer demand and actively contribute to a greener future.

Edushape’s toy production, for instance, is increasingly adopting eco-friendly materials and practices, a shift Ernazarova has implemented since stepping into her role.

The next chapter: Technology, transparency, and trust

As the industry takes the form of something more futuristic, Yana Ernazarova expects transparency and trust to become central to consumer relationships. “Consumers today are more informed than ever before, and brands must earn their loyalty through transparency and responsibility,” she shares.

From startup innovation to transforming global consumer brands, Ernazarova’s career exemplifies the evolution of marketing in the digital age. Her ability to blend data-driven strategies, global insights, and a commitment to sustainability has redefined how businesses connect with modern consumers. As she continues shaping the industry from her role at Edushape, Ernazarova is setting the standard for a future where marketing is not only innovative but also authentic, inclusive, and purpose-driven.