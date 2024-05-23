clearmotive acquires Fountain Partnership, introduces new enhanced customer experience and precision-marketing services

clearmotive

The content featured in this article is brand produced.

clearmotive, a leading Canadian full-service marketing agency, today announced the acquisition of the North American division of Fountain Partnership. The company is also expanding its team to deliver new precision marketing and customer experience services, further strengthening its capabilities and expertise in delivering high-impact marketing services that meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Fountain Partnership is an award-winning UK-based digital marketing agency that specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, conversion rate optimization (CRO) and measurement analytics. clearmotive acquired the North American division of Fountain Partnership to broaden its in-house services and expand its footprint across the United States and Canada.

With the acquisition, Jake Surrey, Head of Digital North America at Fountain Partnership, joins clearmotive as Director of Digital Marketing.

clearmotive also announced it is expanding its services to include customer journey enhancements, digital user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada, with the appointment of Michael Vecchiarelli as Director of Customer Experience.

With more than 15 years of experience in client management across various sectors, including his recent tenure at KPMG, Vecchiarelli brings a wealth of expertise to clearmotive’s commitment of delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions.

The acquisition and senior-level hires represent a significant milestone for clearmotive, expanding the company’s in-house capabilities while also strengthening its market presence across two countries.

“Amalgamating Fountain Partnership’s precision marketing expertise, Vecchiarelli’s years of designing client-centric solutions, and clearmotive’s full-service marketing offering, represents a significant milestone for our company and our clients,” says clearmotive CEO, Tyler Chisholm. “Today’s digital landscape is in a state of constant change, and our B2C and B2B clients have told us they want support from leads to loyalty. Our expanded team and offering is primed to deliver marketing that matters through an analytical and performance-driven approach.”

clearmotive’s expanded in-house services now include search engine optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, and measurement analytics. clearmotive is also offering clients new services to enhance customer experience (CX), including strategy, product design and optimization, journey mapping, cross-functional collaboration and voice-of-the-customer (VoC) programs.

The expanded service offering also improves customer engagement and satisfaction, brand perception, loyalty, and advocacy across all touch points.

“Our expanded service portfolio empowers us to deliver end-to-end solutions tailored to our client’s unique needs,” said Chad Kroeker, Managing Partner at clearmotive. “Combined with our long history of expert brand, messaging, creative, and website development, we’re excited to offer more extensive digital services that also tie in performance marketing and SEO, UX and UI, as well as a host of others.”

clearmotive works with clients in the United States and Canada, with teams in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and St. John’s. For more information about clearmotive and its services, please visit clearmotive.ca/newsworthy.