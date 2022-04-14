Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Citigroup sets aside $1.9 bn due to Russian-Ukraine conflict

Citigroup said Thursday it set aside $1.9 billion in reserves due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published

Citigroup reported lower earnings, due in part to $1.9 billion in reserves set aside following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Citigroup reported lower earnings, due in part to $1.9 billion in reserves set aside following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Britta Pedersen
Citigroup reported lower earnings, due in part to $1.9 billion in reserves set aside following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Britta Pedersen

Citigroup said Thursday it set aside $1.9 billion in reserves due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was one factor driving a drop in the bank’s quarterly earnings.

The reserve build was “related to Citi’s exposures in Russia and the broader impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the macroeconomic environment,” Citigroup said.

The bank reported a 46 percent decline in first-quarter profits to $4.3 billion, while revenues dipped two percent to $19.2 billion.

Citigroup’s earnings were also dragged lower by increased expenses, while its banking operations had a mixed performance.

Chief Executive Jane Fraser cited a difficult geopolitical and macro environment as a factor in weaker investment banking results, while pointing to trade loans and cross-border transactions as areas of strength.

Citi also scored higher net interest income, benefiting from the Federal Reserve’s shift in monetary policy.

Citigroup’s report comes a day after JPMorgan Chase also reported lower profits. Bankers have said the US economy remains on solid footing, while warning of increased recession risk due to the Ukraine invasion, rising inflation and uncertainty connected to the shift in Fed interest rate policy.

Shares of Citi rose 1.6 percent to $50.93 in pre-market trading.

In this article:Banking, Citigroup, Earnings, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: This is the mindset that can really start WW3 – Dumb, Dumber, and Suicidal

That’s the real danger. Nobody trusts Russian judgment anymore.

22 hours ago
The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 4,656,509 Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on February 24 The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 4,656,509 Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on February 24

World

UN warns of trafficking as 40,000 more flee Ukraine

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says 4,656,509 Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded on February 24 - Copyright AFP FARJANA K. GODHULYRobin MILLARDMore than...

23 hours ago

World

Q&A: Will new building security systems soon be based on biometrics?

AI, facial recognition, and biometrics can help the world get back to work.

16 hours ago
Sri Lankans clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in Colombo as the country's economic crisis deepens Sri Lankans clash with riot police as they demonstrate outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in Colombo as the country's economic crisis deepens

World

Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash

Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel.

24 hours ago