CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) and Digital Journal, a leading Canadian innovation publication, today announced a strategic partnership to amplify the voices of CIOs, CTOs, and senior technology leaders across Canada.

This collaboration connects CIOCAN’s national network of hundreds of members, representing technology leaders from across the country, with Digital Journal’s media network that reaches more than one million readers each month.

By combining CIOCAN’s role as the voice of Canada’s CIOs with Digital Journal’s focus on innovation and digital transformation, the partnership aims to highlight the critical contributions of technology executives to business success and Canada’s innovation ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, Digital Journal will feature member profiles, share thought leadership from CIOCAN members and its leadership team, and provide coverage of key events. Together, they will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

Shaun Guthrie

“Our partnership with Digital Journal reflects CIOCAN’s dedication to showcasing the expertise and contributions of our members,” says Shaun Guthrie, President & Chair, CIO Association of Canada. “Our community thrives on the expertise, leadership, and collaboration of CIOs, CTOs, and other senior technology leaders from across the country. By working with a publication that takes an ecosystem approach to covering innovation and values diverse perspectives, we ensure our members’ impact is recognized. This collaboration highlights the critical role our members play in shaping Canada’s innovation landscape and driving business success.”

Chris Hogg, CEO of Digital Journal, echoed Guthrie’s sentiment, emphasizing how this partnership aligns with Digital Journal’s mission to spotlight technology leadership and innovation in Canada.

“The role of the CIO is essential in shaping the future of business alongside the CEO,” says Hogg. “Technology has become a cornerstone of business strategy, and this partnership reinforces our mission to elevate the voices driving innovation and transformation. Together, we aim to provide a national platform to showcase the leadership and vision of Canada’s top technology executives, while solidifying Digital Journal as the country’s leading publication for technology and innovation.”

The partnership will also include coverage of CIOCAN’s flagship event, the 2025 CIO Peer Forum, taking place May 28-29, 2025, in Ottawa.

Tailored for senior leaders, the CIO Peer Forum provides a unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of technology leadership, gain actionable insights, and connect with Canada’s top experts. With the rapid evolution of today’s tech landscape, the event equips attendees with practical strategies to drive innovation, build resilience, and deliver value in their organizations.

Early bird registration for the CIO Peer Forum closes on January 31, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your skills, prepare for future challenges, and make an impact in the IT community.

Get your tickets at https://www.ciocan.ca/cio-peer-forum/