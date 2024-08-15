Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s quarterly profit shrinks 29 percent

AFP

Published

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on August 15, 2024, as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on August 15, 2024, as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on August 15, 2024, as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER
Jing Xuan TENG

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as it battles sluggish consumption during an economic slowdown.

Net income attributable to shareholders came in at 24.3 billion yuan ($3.3 billion) in the quarter ending June 30, Alibaba said in a corporate filing, down from 34.3 billion yuan in the same period in 2023.

Alibaba runs some of China’s most popular e-commerce apps and its performance is widely considered an indicator of broader economic trends.

China released another series of disappointing indicators on Thursday, despite recent government measures to boost growth.

Alibaba’s revenue for the first quarter was 243.2 billion yuan, up four percent from the previous year.

But revenue from core shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall was down one percent, which Alibaba said was “primarily due to the increase in investments in user experience”.

“In this quarter, we continue to invest for growth in our core businesses while reducing losses in other business units through operating efficiency,” chief financial officer Toby Xu said in the filing.

Alibaba made $5.8 billion of share repurchases in the first quarter, part of an effort to reassure investors amid narrowing profits.

Its results contrasted starkly with rival shopping app operator JD.com, which announced a whopping 92.1 percent increase in profit for the past quarter.

– Growing rivalry –

Thursday’s results come at a time when Alibaba is increasingly being challenged by Pinduoduo, another shopping app whose parent company owns internationally popular budget shopping app Temu.

As sluggish growth hits consumers’ wallets, more shoppers are turning to generally lower-priced items on the Pinduoduo app rather than Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall platforms.

The change in shopping habits briefly caused Pinduoduo’s parent company to overtake Alibaba in market capitalisation in November.

Alibaba’s charismatic founder Jack Ma, who has retired from his role at the group, has urged his successors to adapt to new consumer preferences.

The firm launched the biggest restructuring in its history last year, splitting the group into six distinct entities and replacing CEO Daniel Zhang.

The reorganisation came after several years of turbulence in China’s tech sector as authorities cracked down on what was formerly a loosely regulated industry.

Uncertainty about Alibaba’s future development has persisted ever since top leaders in Beijing scuttled a planned IPO of its financial services arm, Ant Group, in late 2020.

The cancelled public listing — which would likely have been the biggest in history — was followed a month later by an announcement that Alibaba was under formal investigation in China for alleged monopolistic practices.

Chinese retail sales rebounded in July while industrial production growth slowed, according to official data released earlier on Thursday, highlighting an uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

In this article:Alibaba, China, Earnings, Tech
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Trevor Donovan Trevor Donovan

Entertainment

Trevor Donovan discusses the generosity and unity of his fans, and his new Great American Family film

Actor Trevor Donovan spoke about the generosity and unity of his fans, and he teased his new film role for Great American Family.

13 hours ago
A child sits beside the shrouded corpses of people killed in an Israeli strike, in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip A child sits beside the shrouded corpses of people killed in an Israeli strike, in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

World

Newborn twins killed in Gaza strike while father registered birth

A child sits beside the shrouded corpses of people killed in an Israeli strike, in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir...

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Iran hackers target Harris and Trump campaigns: Google

Hackers backed by Iran are targeting the campaigns of US presidential rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

8 hours ago
The WHO is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza as a new coronavirus variant spreads in many countries The WHO is urging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza as a new coronavirus variant spreads in many countries

World

WHO experts debate whether mpox now a global health emergency

Mpox has swept through the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus formerly called monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970.

21 hours ago