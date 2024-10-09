Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Chinese shares drop on stimulus upset, Asia tracks Wall St higher

AFP

Published

Shares in Hong Kong extended losses Wednesday after plunging more than nine percent the day before
Shares in Hong Kong extended losses Wednesday after plunging more than nine percent the day before - Copyright AFP/File Richard A. Brooks
Shares in Hong Kong extended losses Wednesday after plunging more than nine percent the day before - Copyright AFP/File Richard A. Brooks

Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong fell Wednesday in a volatile start a day after Beijing left investors disappointed over a lack of fresh stimulus and scant detail on its plans for implementing a raft of measures already unveiled.

After blockbuster performances in the wake of last month’s announcements to kickstart growth, traders were left deflated Tuesday after a news conference that fell short of expectations and revived worries about the outlook.

A rally on Wall Street, helped by a plunge in oil prices and optimism over the US economy, did little to lift sentiment on Chinese trading floors, though most other markets in Asia enjoyed gains.

Investors are now keeping tabs on developments out of Beijing, hoping for more indications about officials’ plans, though analysts warn there is unlikely to be the big “bazooka” stimulus akin to the support seen during the global financial crisis.

Shehzad Qazi at China Beige Book said the news conference “underscored that Beijing does not feel the need to do ‘whatever it takes’.

“Instead it’s opting for targeting stimulus — including allocating funds for projects previously announced. The irony is markets would’ve continued rallying had there been no press conference.

“The only upside of (Tuesday’s) event was injecting a much needed dose of reality.”

Hong Kong had soared more than 20 percent between the first batch of measures being announced and Monday, but it collapsed more than nine percent Tuesday — its worst day since 2008.

It extended losses Wednesday as traders struggled to get back on track.

Shanghai fell more than three percent — having seen a 10 percent opening rally Tuesday pared to just over four percent.

Still, most other markets in the region rose as investors took their lead from New York, where tech firms led the way on optimism over the world’s top economy in the wake of Friday’s forecast-topping jobs data.

Tokyo rose, with Seven &amp; i Holdings — the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain — piling on more almost five percent after a report said Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard had hiked its takeover offer for the company by almost 20 percent to $47.2 billion.

Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta also rose, though Manila dipped.

While the US jobs figures dented expectations for a second successive bumper interest rate cut this month, they did temper worries about a possible recession.

US consumer and producer prices data towards the end of the week should provide further clues on the interest rate outlook, while third-quarter earnings season kicks off on Friday.

Oil prices inched up but made little headway into the losses of almost five percent suffered in the previous session that came on the back of doubts about Chinese demand and after Israel faced international pressure not to strike Iranian crude installations. 

Fears about Tel Aviv’s response to Iran’s missile attack last week had sent the commodity soaring Monday to their highest levels since August.

Healthy US stockpiles and expectations of ample supply both in and out of OPEC also weighed on the black gold.

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 20,683.58

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 3.6 percent at 3,363.31

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 39,178.70 (break)

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $71.65 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.1 percent at $77.29 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0972 from $1.0981 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3095 from $1.3100

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.14 from 148.29 yen 

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.77 pence from 83.79 pence

New York – Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 42,080.37 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4 percent at 8,190.61 (close)

In this article:Markets, World
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Innovation Week 2023, Calgary Innovation Week 2023, Calgary

Tech & Science

Platform Calgary partners with Digital Journal to elevate Innovation Week to a national stage

Digital Journal announced as official media partner for Innovation Week in Calgary.

6 hours ago
Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI

Business

Op-Ed: Employee monitoring and AI — Next generation of paranoia?

Pay attention to these issues, because it could be your neck in the noose.

13 hours ago
Nobel physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton, 76, worries that AI could lead to 'systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control' Nobel physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton, 76, worries that AI could lead to 'systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control'

Tech & Science

Geoffrey Hinton, soft-spoken godfather of AI

Hinton, a big name in artificial intelligence, was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize.

12 hours ago
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips' Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips'

Tech & Science

Taiwan’s Foxconn says building world’s largest ‘superchip’ plant

Foxconn said it is building the world's largest production plant for US hardware leader Nvidia's GB200 "superchips" that power AI servers.

11 hours ago