Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Chinese officials meet to mull support for developers: Bloomberg

AFP

Published

A debt crisis in China's property sector has dealt a severe blow to the country's economy
A debt crisis in China's property sector has dealt a severe blow to the country's economy - Copyright AFP STR
A debt crisis in China's property sector has dealt a severe blow to the country's economy - Copyright AFP STR

Chinese leaders are meeting Friday with top housing officials to discuss a possible plan for the government to buy millions of unsold homes in a bid to support the struggling property sector, Bloomberg reported.

The State Council — the Chinese government’s top body — is seeking input from key industry players as they seek to finalise a strategy, with several developers embroiled in an unprecedented debt crisis. 

Among those plans could be a scheme by Beijing to have local governments purchase millions of unsold homes across the country, Bloomberg said.

Friday’s meeting is being attended by regulators, representatives of top banks, local governments and the property market, Bloomberg News said.

Beijing has not confirmed the meeting will take place, but the State Council has said it will convene a briefing at 4pm local time (0800 GMT), attended by officials from the housing ministry as well as those from China’s top regulator and its central bank.

Shares in Chinese developers have rallied in Hong Kong in recent days on hopes of fresh support for the sector.

Liu Aihua, spokesperson and chief economist of the National Bureau of Statistics, told a news conference on Friday that the country’s property sector “continues to be in a period of adjustment”.

The meeting comes as official figures Friday showed that property prices and sales in the country continued to slip in April.

Property and construction accounts for more than a quarter of China’s gross domestic product, but the sector has been under unprecedented strain since 2020, when authorities tightened developers’ access to credit in a bid to reduce mounting debt.

Since then, major companies including China Evergrande and Country Garden have teetered, while falling prices have dissuaded consumers from investing in property.

Measures introduced by the central government to support the sector have so far had little effect.

In a bid to boost purchases, a growing list of urban areas have rolled back curbs on buying homes.

In this article:China, Economy, Property
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Baidu logo outside the company headquarters in Beijing The Baidu logo outside the company headquarters in Beijing

Business

China’s Baidu posts weakest quarterly revenue growth in over a year

The Baidu logo outside the company headquarters in Beijing - Copyright AFP/File Jade GAOChinese internet giant Baidu announced Thursday its slowest quarterly revenue growth...

12 hours ago
Marijuana has been classified since 1970 in the United States as a so-called 'Schedule I' drug along with heroin, ecstasy and LSD, meaning it is deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse Marijuana has been classified since 1970 in the United States as a so-called 'Schedule I' drug along with heroin, ecstasy and LSD, meaning it is deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse

World

US proposes reclassifying marijuana as low-risk drug

"No one should be in jail merely for using or possessing marijuana. Period," Biden said in a video statement.

8 hours ago
The probe is the second looking into Meta's Facebook and Instagram under the EU's new Digital Services Act The probe is the second looking into Meta's Facebook and Instagram under the EU's new Digital Services Act

Social Media

EU probes Facebook, Instagram over child protection

The EU opened a formal investigation into Facebook and Instagram on suspicion that Meta are causing addictive behaviour in children.

15 hours ago

Business

Asian markets track Wall St records after US inflation data

Asian equities rallied Thursday after US data showed inflation cooled last month.

22 hours ago