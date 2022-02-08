Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Chinese drug giant halts trading as US move triggers stock plunge

Published

Wuxi Biologics has suspended trading in Hong Kong after a US listing triggered a record slump in its share price
Wuxi Biologics has suspended trading in Hong Kong after a US listing triggered a record slump in its share price - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCE
Wuxi Biologics has suspended trading in Hong Kong after a US listing triggered a record slump in its share price - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCE

Wuxi Biologics suspended trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday following a record slump in its share price, after Washington added the Chinese pharmaceutical giant to a list that could restrict its US operations.

The Department of Commerce on Monday said the company was among 33 Chinese entities added to its unverified list, which may force it to obtain additional licences to do business with American firms.

Wuxi Biologics, which produces vaccines and drugs on contract for pharmaceutical firms, said the move would have “no impact” on its business and that it was “in compliance with all US export control regulations”.

But its shares plunged as much as 32 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday before suspending trading down 23 percent at HK$62.25.

The company has expanded aggressively in recent years with a 1.3 million-square-foot production facility set to open in the western Chinese city of Chengdu next year, according to its website.

It signed an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to produce Covid-19 antibody treatment Sotrovimab in 2020, and took over a Bayer factory in Germany last year to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

The United States has added a number of Chinese companies to official lists in recent years, curtailing their ability to do business at a time of heightened tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

The addition of Huawei to the so-called entity list — as well as subsequent moves against the telecom giant — have barred it from buying crucial components and decimated its once-thriving smartphone business.

In this article:biotech, China, pharma, Stocks, US, WuxiBiologics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion

World

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday hoping to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Virtual real estate — Capitalizing fiction, Minecraft for adults, more hype or maybe something much better?

The metaverse is capitalizing itself very nicely, thanks for asking.

19 hours ago
News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector

World

‘Fortress Australia’ reopens borders to tourists on February 21

News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector - Copyright AFP/File STRAustralia will reopen its borders to tourists...

15 hours ago
Palm oil was among the key export commodities that helped return Indonesia to economic growth in 2021 Palm oil was among the key export commodities that helped return Indonesia to economic growth in 2021

Business

Commodities drive Indonesia economic recovery in 2021

Indonesia's economy returned to growth last year as surging commodity prices helped drive a recovery from a coronavirus.

23 hours ago