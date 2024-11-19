Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China’s Xi urges ‘strategic’ ties in talks with Germany’s Scholz

AFP

Published

Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that China would 'continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies'
Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that China would 'continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies' - Copyright AFP Mauro PIMENTEL
Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that China would 'continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies' - Copyright AFP Mauro PIMENTEL

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for Beijing and Berlin to develop ties with a “strategic” and “long-term” perspective Tuesday as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Rio de Janeiro, state media said.

“China and Germany are both major countries with significant influence,” Xi told Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit, according to Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua.

“The two countries need to view and develop bilateral relations from a long-term and strategic perspective,” Xi said.

Scholz last met Xi in April in Beijing, where he pressed China’s president to use his influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

A German government source in Berlin last week told AFP the two leaders would discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, China-Germany relations and conditions for global fair trade.

Chinese state media said Xi had expressed a desire to “consolidate the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership.”

And he said Beijing was “willing to continue writing the story of mutual cooperation, and make our world a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous family,” Xinhua reported.

China was the largest trading partner last year for Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, which is expected to shrink for a second year in a row.

German industry has been hit by elevated energy prices in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and by rising competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The challenges have been particularly acute for Germany’s car manufacturers, who have made huge profits in China but now face local competition, particularly in the growing market for electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, Xi told Scholz that China would “continue to provide broad market opportunities for German companies,” state media said.

“China regards Germany as an important partner in advancing Chinese modernization,” he said.

The importance of China for the German economy has led Scholz to try and chart a middle course during his time in office. 

The German leader has not matched the harsh trade rhetoric coming out of Washington and some European capitals, instead seeking to be a critical partner to Beijing.

The meeting could be Scholz’s last with Xi, as Germany heads towards new elections in February.

Scholz’s Social Democrats currently trail in the polls, well behind the conservative CDU-CSU bloc. If confirmed on election day, such a result would likely see Scholz depart as chancellor.

burs-oho/nro

In this article:China, Diplomacy, G20, Germany, scholz, summit, Xi
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japnit Ahuja Japnit Ahuja

Tech & Science

From grade 6 coder to global innovator: Japnit Ahuja’s inspiring tech journey

Meet the 23-year-old innovator breaking barriers in tech across three countries.

19 hours ago

Social Media

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

21 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

AI: Attack and defence implications for cybercrime in 2025

When faced with the prospect of jail time, many of their targets will be desperate for an alternative outcome, and these scammers are happy...

21 hours ago
Quincy Jones's daughter, the actress Rashida Jones, accepted the Oscar, telling the audience that the legendary hitmaker had been 'really excited to attend tonight' Quincy Jones's daughter, the actress Rashida Jones, accepted the Oscar, telling the audience that the legendary hitmaker had been 'really excited to attend tonight'

Entertainment

Quincy Jones awarded posthumous Oscar

The late Quincy Jones was posthumously awarded an honorary Oscar at an emotional and star-packed Hollywood gala.

23 hours ago