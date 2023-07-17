Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

China’s economy grew 6.3% on-year in second quarter: official data

AFP

Published

China's post-Covid recovery has run out of steam, fuelling calls for the government to introduce stimulus measures
China's post-Covid recovery has run out of steam, fuelling calls for the government to introduce stimulus measures - Copyright AFP STR
China's post-Covid recovery has run out of steam, fuelling calls for the government to introduce stimulus measures - Copyright AFP STR

China’s economy grew 6.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, official data showed Monday, despite a patchy post-Covid rebound in recent months.

Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement that the economy “showed a good momentum of recovery”.

“By quarter, the GDP grew by 4.5 percent year on year in the first quarter and 6.3 percent in the second quarter,” NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said.

“Market demand gradually recovered, production supply continued to increase, employment and price were generally stable, and residents’ income grew steadily,” he said.

Analysts polled by AFP expected a 7.1 percent rebound.

But they had warned the figures would be misleadingly inflated given the low base of comparison with pandemic-wracked 2022.

In the same period a year ago, with restrictions such as sudden lockdowns, travel curbs and factory shutdowns the norm, China posted 0.4 percent on-year growth, one of its lowest quarterly readings in recent years.

Growth in quarter-on-quarter terms — considered a more realistic basis for comparison — shows the world’s second-largest economy expanded just 0.8 percent in April-June.

That is down from 2.2 percent growth seen in the previous three months after lukewarm activity from October to December.

Additional data released Monday showed its post-pandemic recovery petering out, likely boosting calls for greater economic stimulus.

Unemployment among Chinese youths jumped to a record 21.3 percent in June, up from 20.8 percent in May, the NBS also said Monday.

In this article:China, Economy
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

'Ultimate showdown': Novak Djokovic kisses the grass as he celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals 'Ultimate showdown': Novak Djokovic kisses the grass as he celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals

Sports

‘Ultimate showdown’ as Djokovic, Alcaraz clash for Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic says the sporting world will be watching his "ultimate showdown" against Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's Wimbledon final.

18 hours ago
Jane Birkin spent most of her life in her adopted France, where she became a style icon Jane Birkin spent most of her life in her adopted France, where she became a style icon

Life

Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76

Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France, has died, she was 76.

14 hours ago
US regulators have expressed concerns that Xbox-parent Microsoft buying 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard would give the tech titan too much clout in the videogame market US regulators have expressed concerns that Xbox-parent Microsoft buying 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard would give the tech titan too much clout in the videogame market

Business

Losses stack up for FTC’s Khan in US antitrust crackdown

FTC chairman Lina Khan is on a mission to embolden US competition enforcers.

21 hours ago
Five months after the quake, the scale of cleanup and reconstruction is enormous Five months after the quake, the scale of cleanup and reconstruction is enormous

World

Turkey quake survivors’ latest menace — dust

Five months after the quake, the scale of cleanup and reconstruction is enormous - Copyright AFP DAVID SWANSONAnne CHAONThe excavator tore into the remnants...

20 hours ago